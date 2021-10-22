One of the four men arrested following a drug raid at a Mongmong apartment last year will not have to spend any additional time in prison after he admitted that he had drugs in his possession.

Uriah Cruz Kuper, 22, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday.

The court accepted his deferred guilty plea to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

His plea deal included a suspended three-year prison sentence.

Kuper was placed on five years probation and he will have to perform 150 hours of community service.

He was also ordered not to contact his co-defendants.

Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, was also scheduled to plead guilty Thursday, but Adult Probation Services told the judge that he has not been reporting to their office as ordered by the court. Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe told the court that he too has not been able to contact his client.

Tolentino issued a warrant for Rosal’s arrest.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 32, and Pierson Key Cruz, 27, have also taken plea deals with the government, but their hearings were rescheduled for a later date.

Details of the three remaining defendants' plea agreements have not been made public.

Raid

In July 2020, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside his bedroom at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powdery substance, court documents state.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents tested the substance but have not released the results to the public.

Chandler allegedly admitted to smoking meth and consuming a “quarter bar of Alprazolam." He denied owning the illicit drugs in his room.

Cruz, Kuper and Rosal also admitted to police that they smoked meth, the prosecution alleged in documents.

Kuper also admitted, according to court documents, that he brought eight pills of Alprazolam, which he crushed and snorted.

Rosal also told police he saw Chandler with a gun earlier that day and claimed they were going to become rich as soon as a package of meth arrived, documents state.

Authorities also found a fifth adult and three children inside the apartment, documents state.