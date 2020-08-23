With a backlog that at one point reached 1,500 samples from residents who wanted to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, officials canceled a community mass testing to give lab personnel time to catch up.

As of Saturday, the Guam Public Health Laboratory had run tests on about 2,000 samples over the past week, leaving approximately 525 specimens, including those received Friday, that still remained to be tested, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Public Health was said to be reaching its capacity for storage space for specimens and staff needs more time to run the remaining tests.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Joint Information Center announced that community testing scheduled for Saturday in Yona had been postponed.

Carrera said, with Public Health lab testing catching up, officials anticipate the community tests scheduled for September will take place as scheduled. They are:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to noon at the Talofofo Gym

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to noon at the Umatac Mayor's Office

Preserving samples

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin, on Thursday, said samples are preserved in a freezer.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also said she has received assurance that Public Health has the needed storage capacity.

San Agustin said DPHSS receives about 2,200 test kits every other week.

Public Health has shifted its effort from mass testing to targeted testing with a focus on high-risk groups, contact tracing, symptomatic patients, travelers and quarantined individuals.