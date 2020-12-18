Labor: $11.6M in unemployment aid payouts next week

Another $11.6 million in federal unemployment assistance should be in the hands of thousands of pandemic-displaced workers by early next week, in time for Christmas, according to Director David Dell'Isola of the Guam Department of Labor.

These cover cleared Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed through Dec. 9.

The prior payments covered PUA claims filed through Oct. 1.

Labor batched some two-and-a-half months worth of PUA claims, in line with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's directive to pay as much unemployment benefits as possible before Christmas.

The department will also be running another batch of Lost Wages Assistance on Dec. 22, for all cleared LWA claims through Dec. 9.

This comes at a time when some displaced workers who filed PUA claims in June, July, August and September have yet to receive any unemployment assistance.

For these workers, Labor is encouraging them to send the department an email right away.

"We encourage those applicants who have not received their initial PUA payment amount to email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov with the subject line reading 'Urgent: Initial Claim Payment Request'. Include your full name and claim number," Labor said. "For all others with open issues, please call 311 for assistance."

For claimants unable to file a weekly claim, Labor is encouraging them to check their hireguam.com application dashboard prior to calling the PUA hotline.

"Check to see if you have maximized your benefits and reached your 39th week. PUA is a 39-week unemployment program," Labor said.