Labor: 8,150 are unemployed, and more chose not to find jobs

The unemployment rate on Guam for June 2021 was 11.4%, a decrease from the March 2021 figure of 16.5%, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

The total number of people unemployed in June 2021 was 8,150, which shows a substantial decrease in the latest quarter, but it remains well above the figure of 4,670 in December 2019, the Labor Department stated in a press release.

While the unemployment rate went down, more people who are of age to look for jobs – those 16 or older – chose not to hunt for work, according to the latest jobless data.

Under the "Not in the Labor Force category," the number of people not in the labor force increased from 47,140 in March 2021 to 52,650 in June 2021.

Overall, the percentage of civilian Guam residents who are not in the labor force decreased to 57.5% in June 2021. That's a decrease from 61.9% in March 2021, just as the COVID-19 pandemic started, and a decline from 61.7% in December 2019 before the pandemic struck.