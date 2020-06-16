More than 57% or nearly 10,000 of 17,000-plus initial federal unemployment claims filed over the past two weeks have "unresolved issues."

This could mean a delay in the release of payments beyond the Guam Department of Labor's goal of a 21-day processing starting from the initial attempt at filing a claim.

The local labor department, now training more people to work on the applications, is asking applicants to be patient as the agency works to resolve user errors.

Many of these errors stemmed from putting the wrong dates of "unemployment," which for this application process also means the length of time an employee has been working on reduced hours or furloughed.

Alfred Bejosano, 52, said he tried applying online and it was "confusing."

"I thought it would be user-friendly but it's not," he said. "It has questions that are like tricky so it confuses a lot of people."

Bejosano's work hours in the hotel industry got cut from 40 to 32 hours a week, and sometimes shorter than that, so it's been difficult to pay all the bills.

Applying for other aid, he said, could reduce his unemployment claim so he's been patient.

He's one of the nearly 100 people who set an appointment for Monday's opening of the in-person application at Labor's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance processing center at the Guam Community College.

As of early Monday, the number of initial unemployment claims climbed to 17,361, of which 9,921 had unresolved issues, according to Guam Department of Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

Computer-challenged

For many others, it's much more than just misunderstanding the questions.

"I don't know how to run a computer," Doris Quichocho said, after helping her grandson, who also is computer-challenged, apply for unemployment aid on Monday.

The grandson's work hours have been reduced from 40 to 32 hours a week since April.

With his grandmother's help, he's able to get through each day. But the family's also been relying on that income to buy food and pay other bills.

Because her grandson, 21-year-old Donovan, has a disability, they got special accommodation at the PUA processing center.

They were able to file Donovan's claim successfully and the family was advised to check their bank account at least weekly.

"Very cool. The lady is very nice with us. She helped us because my grandson has disability," she said after emerging from the PUA center.

The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities also sent its representative to help clients file for unemployment claims.

Disappointed

Others with no disability and who do not know how to use a computer, however, faced even more challenges.

One of them is a 66-year-old taxi operator who's been without business since March, when flights to Guam stopped.

"They said they cannot help me. They said they cannot do the application for me because I'm supposed to be the one using the computer but I don't know how to use the computer," he said, seeking anonymity for fear of his application getting further derailed if he speaks against Labor.

He said he's disappointed not getting the help he needed when he's already at the PUA processing center. He said he's disappointed.

According to Labor's Cho, "the best option for those who don’t know how to use a computer would be the phone applications."

"They can call our numbers and apply over the phone. What we do ask is that they have all of their documentation ready and we have them email those documents in first so that we make sure that it's clear, legible, everything is in order so that when we start the application process over the phone, it will be faster and results in a clean application," Cho said.

The taxi operator said he also needs help creating an email address and scanning documents.

Labor has asked anyone needing unemployment aid to at least have an email address.

Cho said the PUA processing center is meant for those who still have not filed an unemployment claim.

Those who have filed online but ran into problems are asked to wait for Labor to call or email them to resolve their application issues.

But every single day, people vent their frustration.

Workers in the hotel or tourism industry, for example, have been without income since March, so an error in their application could mean hunger or eviction unless they get other sources of help.

More help

Guam Labor's estimate was that 38,000 workers will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, 27,813 workers were laid off, furloughed or have had reduced work hours, based on the report of 1,560 employers via hireguam.com, Cho said.

Over the weekend, more individuals under the dislocated workers program underwent training to help Labor's PUA program staff to resolve issues with unemployment claims.

The dislocated workers program got a $1.5 million grant to place – in temporary jobs – nearly 200 workers laid off as a result of COVID-19.

This program is separate from the PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. Labor asked for a $924 million budget from the U.S. Department of Labor, which approved the initial release of $276 million.

Besides the nearly 100 people who were scheduled to be assisted at the PUA processing center on its opening day, there were also about 50 individuals who got help filing their claims at the Dededo library on Monday, according to Cho.