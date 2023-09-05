Labor: Applications now open for unemployment assistance

The Guam Department of Labor is now accepting applications for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, for workers, business owners and self-employed individuals who lost their jobs or businesses, were unable to start or reach jobs or self-employment, or had their work hours reduced or interrupted due to Typhoon Mawar.

DUA is payable to eligible unemployed workers or unemployed self-employed individuals for all weeks of unemployment beginning from May 28 to Nov. 25 - the Disaster Assistance Period - as long as the individual's unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.

As stated in a prior release from GDOL, citizens from nations with compacts of free association with the U.S. are not eligible for DUA unless they are qualified aliens.

Individuals seeking DUA benefits must provide proof of identity and demonstrate their status as U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or qualified aliens.

If it is later discovered that an individual is not a qualified alien and/or is not authorized to work due to a false statement, any DUA paid will be considered "overpaid," the GDOL stated in a release. Any overpayments must be repaid in full.

"Individuals who willfully conceal material facts or knowingly making false statement(s) to obtain DUA to which they are not entitled will be required to repay all benefits fraudulently collected and may be subject to prosecution under 18 U.S.C. 1001," GDOL stated.

Qualified aliens include:

• Legal permanent resident ("green card" holder).

• An asylum seeker, refugee, or alien whose deportation is being withheld.

• Alien paroled into the U.S. for at least one year.

• Alien granted conditional entry (per law in effect prior to April 1, 1980).

• Cuban/Haitian entrant.

• Alien in the U.S. who has been abused, subject to battery or extreme cruelty by a spouse or other family/household member, or has been a victim of a severe form of human trafficking.

• Alien whose child(ren) has been abused and alien child(ren) whose parent has been abused who fit certain criteria.

"Individuals may apply for DUA if they have had a week(s) of unemployment or self-employment on or after May 28, 2023 ... and continue to be unemployed or self-unemployed as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar," GDOL stated.

Applications for DUA must be filed within 30 days from the announcement, or by Oct. 4.

Claimants may apply online through Hireguam.com, or in person at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

To receive DUA, individuals must provide certain documentation, uploaded to their Hireguam account or given in-person, within 21 days of filing a claim.

Documentation must provide evidence of employment or self-employment or work that was to commence at the time of the disaster. Examples include:

• A government-issued picture identification (driver's license, passport, alien registration card, etc.).

• Social Security card.

• Copies of the most recent Guam income tax form(s), check stubs, and other proof of earnings.

• Evidence of self-employment earnings, business license, financial documents such as 2022 Guam income tax forms, profit and loss statement, and proof of business loss due to the disaster.

"DUA is available for eligible unemployed employees, self-employed individuals, farmers and fishermen engaged in business or those who were scheduled to commence employment or self-employment at the time of the disaster," GDOL stated. "Your eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis for each week you file your claim."

Weekly claim certifications, to demonstrate continued eligibility, must be filed either through Hireguam or in-person at Paseo Stadium. Individuals who file a DUA claim will receive information about their benefit rights and responsibilities. To remain eligible, individuals must be able to work and be available for work, unless injured as a direct result of the disaster, according to GDOL.