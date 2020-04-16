Labor confirms $345 and $600 weekly jobless benefits for those who qualify

Each eligible person who lost their job, was furloughed, or is getting pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic could expect up to $945 a week in total federal unemployment compensation for several weeks.

This is a two-tier federal unemployment aid:

• $345 a week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program, for up to 39 weeks; and

• $600 a week under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, from April to July.

The Guam Department of Labor stated Wednesday that the weekly benefit amount of $345 under the PUA program was verified recently from its federal counterpart.

This weekly benefit will be issued to those who are unemployed or under-employed due to COVID-19.

"Now that we have the weekly benefit amount, I can send out the supplemental budget requirement to U.S. Department of Labor for approval and get our people the help they need," GDOL Director David Dell’Isola said.

Dell’Isola earlier said the unemployment assistance program for Guam could cost as much as $900 million – the single largest federal unemployment aid for the island.

The FPUC program benefit of $600 per week for Guam will supplement the PUA amount, from April to the end of July.

"For those unemployed who meet the qualifications, they will receive $945 during the approved timeframe," GDOL said.

After that, qualified individuals will continue to receive the $345 PUA check. This dollar amount is for the 39-week PUA program, GDOL stated.

Information on how to apply will be released after USDOL approves the process.

In the meantime, GDOL asks potential applicants to begin preparing the necessary documents.

Employers must register

Employers are required to register on HireGuam.com this week.

Within a short time, the completed phase II online module will be installed.

Employers can then return to the site and submit information on their displaced workers who were furloughed, laid off or had their hours reduced, GDOL said.

The department expects some 38,000 individuals to apply for these unemployment aid programs.