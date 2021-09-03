Labor Day picnic canceled

This year’s government of Guam Labor Day picnic has been canceled.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, confirmed the decision was made in line with recent pandemic restrictions that capped events similar to the picnic to 10 vaccinated people indoors, and 25 vaccinated people outdoors.

“The executive order limiting social gatherings took effect earlier this week, on Monday, Aug. 30,” she said.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is advising residents to be cautious during the holiday weekend, especially when celebrating on beaches near groups outside of their households.

“Although you are vaccinated, it’s still a risk that you take – especially when we start to see breakthrough cases among vaccinated people,” said Janela Carrera, Public Health spokesperson. “Wear a mask and keep your distance when possible.”