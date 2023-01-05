Several local business owners attended a presentation by Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola, who spoke on how businesses can better train and recruit new employees.

The Rotary Club of Northern Guam held its monthly membership meeting Jan. 4 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Dell’Isola spoke to the Rotarians about services the department provides, such as the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program, and how their companies can receive assistance from GDOL.

According to Dell'Isola, there's a paradigm shift in today’s society. He said GDOL recognized that finding people jobs at the American Job Center is not like it used to be. He said there is a lot of work out there, just not enough skilled personnel, and that is where his department steps in.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Nowadays, everything is through the phones. It’s electronic. They don’t come through the doors like they used to. And everybody is on their phones. So, I’m doing a shift where we are concentrating more on upscaling and training," Dell’Isola said.

GDOL has partnered with the Guam Community College Marianas Resource Training Center to aid in these efforts, the agency's director said.

"Now we’re trying to help those who want a career path instead of those who just want jobs,” Dell’Isola said.

Dell’Isola then talked to the members about how that can help them as company owners. He emphasized that GRAP is probably the best program that nobody knows about. And those companies that do know are capable of saving millions of dollars.

“You have to identify the positions. Most of the time, we hire them. We train them. It takes a lot to train them in the skill. We put them in a structured program that could take anywhere from two to four years, depending on the positions like customer service rep, mechanics, the trades. All these different positions, they can all be apprentices and (the company) can take a 50% tax break on their salaries, the people that train them, on their equipment and the cost for them,” Dell’Isola said.

The GDOL director recognized the "daunting" process of hiring talent.

“As you guys know, it takes up a lot of your resources. It takes up a lot of your time. So, we are doing job fairs - small ones, for individual companies at AJC," said Dell'Isola. "We’re here to help employees get the work. We’re here to help get career paths.”

Dell’Isola also addressed the issue that many companies on the island are having a hard time finding construction workers, as the local workforce is being utilized by military projects. In turn, companies are hiring foreign workers on H-2B visas.

“They are adversely affected by the military projects. So that is now a clause that you can bring in for your civilian projects. I did that with Don Don Donki. I did that with (iLearn Academy Charter School). Those were all adversely affected,” Dell’Isola said.

The members of the Rotary Club had many issues and found that Dell’Isola was a good speaker to have at the monthly meeting.

Company owners in attendance, including club president Ina Lee, said they were grateful for the assistance with getting proper training and guidance for their employees.

“For labor clinic and labor job fair, we can utilize their offices and then their employees can come to our office and train the new ones," Lee said. "There was a lot of issues that we had and it was good news that we were able to do that and get (assistance) from the labor department.”

Lee said she wanted to utilize the help from the labor department for her company’s H-2B workers, getting them the visas they need to work on Guam.

“We were able to get the H-2 visas. That is really helpful for the small construction people in Guam,” Lee said.