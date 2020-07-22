Labor: During PCOR 3, jobless must look for work

Displaced workers must look for a job by making at least three contacts weekly in search of employment starting this week, as Guam enters Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, in order to continue receiving weekly unemployment benefits.

Under PCOR 3, most activities are permitted with moderate restrictions to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The job search is part of the eligibility guidelines that the Guam Department of Labor issued for the federally funded unemployment benefit programs that have allowed displaced workers to receive up to $945 a week.

"Upon announcement of (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3) by the governor of Guam, you must seek work by making three or more work search contacts every week," Labor officials stated. "Keep a record of all your work search contacts and submit when requested."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed Guam in PCOR 3 effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 20.

'People are divided'

Displaced workers who have started receiving unemployment benefits had mixed reactions to the job search requirement.

"This particular rule is pretty clear. But somehow people are divided," Ayen Hutchison said. "Some are ready to follow, search for three job postings and possibly soon get hired and work again."

But some find it a bit difficult to accept and may have valid reasons, she said.

Hutchison, who lost her job March 20, founded a Facebook forum for workers displaced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic so they can help each other apply for, and discuss, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Those who were furloughed and are waiting to be called back seem to be among those who have raised concerns about the job search requirement, along with those working reduced hours.

"How can we go back to work if no one will take care of our kids?" and "I can't go back to work yet because I just gave birth" are common concerns.

Hutchison, as administrator for the online forum, which now has 3,370-plus members, has tried to be as helpful as she can but at the end of the day, the decision rests with the individual worker.

"Do what you think is best for your family, because family really should come first," she said. "The least the group can do is to remind everyone that there are actually rules that they agreed to."

Some displaced workers who have been receiving PUA and FPUC benefits were surprised to learn that the job search requirement under PCOR 3 exists.

The Guam Daily Post sought further clarification from Guam DOL about the requirement.

Hutchison said she believes everyone should comply with the requirement they agreed to during the PUA and FPUC application process.

"Honestly, what would you rather do? Do the required search, apply for a job, or lose your PUA eligibility?" she said. "Besides, who wants to rely on the government if we are able to work? I know I don't."

While some may think it's better to stay unemployed and get PUA benefits for as long as they are available, which is up to the end of the year, they will lose more in the long run, Hutchison said.

"We lose the chance for health care benefits, chance for Social Security credits for when retirement comes," she said. "Most importantly, the chance to be better individuals, chance to contribute to the society and the chance to be active again, to work our brains, to be inspired, to wake up every day and do the best we can."

94% filed claims

Even as many COVID-related restrictions have been lifted, Guam continues to see an increasing number of displaced workers.

Guam has 34,544 workers who have been laid off, furloughed or had their work hours reduced since March as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator for Guam DOL.

The figures are based on the reporting of 1,966 employers on hireguam.com.

Of the total number of displaced workers, 94% or 32,477 have filed initial unemployment claims with Guam DOL as of Monday.

This leaves a little over 2,000 that have yet to avail of the federal funded unemployment benefits.

$600 FPUC ends

Guam's PUA benefit is set at $345 a week. The additional $600 weekly FPUC payment ends July 25, unless extended by Congress, according to Guam DOL.

"That has been the expiration of the program," said Leon Guerrero. "We will continue with the $345 a week up to the end of the fiscal year. That’s why I am lifting restrictions so our businesses can start coming back. As you know, in our economy there are three major factors – government spending, military spending, and of course our economic spending with tourism or other industries. People have these funds. If you look at the restaurants opening, they are full to what they are limited. I see that. Grocery stores, the malls, are starting to come back.”

Displaced workers' PUA benefits on island can only be up to $345 a week for periods of work displacement, effective next week.

Those who are still waiting for their PUA and FPUC benefits for periods of unemployment prior to July 25 can still expect to get up to $945 in weekly benefits.

$196M payments, taxes

This week, $54 million in unemployment benefits and taxes are set for release, including paper checks being mailed for claims since the start of the programs.

This brings the total number of PUA and FPUC payments to $195.5 million, with a total of $16 million going to taxes, Labor said.

A sixth batch of payments is being prepared for release next week.

The PUA processing centers at Guam Community College and public library branches are still open for in-person help with applications. To make an appointment, contact 988-3672 or 788-0729, or 689-1872.