Labor: Get used to the new look of unemployment aid checks, after $10.9M payout

After the release of $10.9 million in unemployment assistance checks last week, claimants and even banks had to call the Guam Department of Labor to verify the checks, which have a new look, were legitimate.

"It's a valid reason to call us. 'Is this check real?' was the question they asked. Yes, it's a real unemployment assistance check," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

Dell'Isola said people should familiarize themselves with the new look of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance check from the Department of Administration.

Last week, the department printed and mailed 5,759 checks worth $10.9 million, using an advanced check processing system that it has been planning on securing for quite some time.

"Looks like they finally updated to a new system that's not from the Stone Age," said PUA claimant Tish Santos, who got her latest paper check on Saturday. "I still wonder why they switched to paper check after I received direct deposit after corrections were made."

Dell'Isola said PUA checks were the first to be printed using the machine.

"With some 6,000 checks that came out, we'd like the public to know that from now on, this new-style check will be the look of unemployment checks," he said.

The system involves self-seal checks to minimize manual processing and increase efficiency, thereby reducing the amount of time it takes to process and mail checks.

Those who received the new-style check should detach and deposit only the check section of the document with their financial institution. DOA will expand the use of this check form to other types of payments in the future.

Most claimants have received their long-awaited paper checks, but others are still waiting and have kept coming back to their postal office since last week.

Meanwhile, Labor will be batching claims this week for a new set of unemployment aid payouts that will cover cleared claims filed through Aug. 19, Dell'Isola said.