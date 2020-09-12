Labor: Guam can seek 3 weeks more for $400 jobless aid

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Friday said Guam has the option of asking for "up to three weeks more" of the $400 weekly lost wages, if there's still funding left after the release of the initial three weeks of benefits.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday announced that it's extending from three weeks to "up to six weeks" the duration of the Lost Wages Assistance program, based on current state spending rates and projections from state and territorial labor agencies.

Right now, some 25,000 of Guam's eligible displaced workers are already guaranteed to receive $400 under the LWA program for COVID-19 unemployment between July 26 and Aug. 15.

That's because FEMA approved on Sept. 8 a $22.6 million grant for Guam, to cover 75% of the three-week LWA.

Guam covers 25%, or $100, for each $300 that FEMA pays per worker. That's about $7.5 million that GovGuam has to cover.

Dell'Isola said if there are leftover funds in FEMA's $44 billion LWA program funding and in Guam's share of that FEMA grant after the initial three weeks, then Guam can apply, on a weekly basis, for more aid.

"Right now, the focus is getting that extra $400 into the hands of workers for the three weeks of unemployment," he said.

The Guam Department of Labor will meet again with its software vendor to determine how the $400 can be paid out to claimants.

"Money should be coming out soon," Dell'Isola said.

The department is also doing extra scrubbing of the claims list, Dell'Isola said, to limit fraudulent claims, because Guam will be liable for any overpayments and fraud under the LWA program.

$345 PUA payments continue

The $400 in LWA is on top of up to $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that Guam's COVID-19-displaced workers continue to receive.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order for the LWA after the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and while Congress was still working on a new COVID-19 relief package.