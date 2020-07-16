Labor: Over 1,000 claims with errors corrected

After several frustrating attempts to get help to fix an error in her June 1 unemployment claim, Ronnalyn Palacios was about ready to give up.

She emailed and called "many times," and even had an in-person appointment at the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance center at Guam Community College to no avail.

"It has been very hard not receiving a paycheck every two weeks in the beginning when we were in lockdown," she said, adding she's working now, which she appreciates. "I have young children and I have bills to pay," she said.

Palacios, who was furloughed from her job March 19, is one of the more than 34,000 workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's also one of 30,000-plus that have so far filed a federal unemployment claim. Although she's back to work, she's not making the same amount of hours.

Getting the unemployment benefits, she said, would be a big help for her family.

"I waited so long, was already losing hope and going to forget about the missing weeks I had, but I kept positive thoughts and kept trying," Palacios said.

Palacios finally got her unemployment claim issues fixed after visiting the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña, one of Guam Department of Labor's designated roving PUA centers, on Tuesday.

She could soon get the assistance she applied for since day one of the formal launch of the online PUA application process.

"I know DOL is working very hard to accommodate everyone's emails and phone calls, but one step at a time, one day at a time," Palacios said.

Hers is one of the "more than 1,000 claims with problems" that Labor Director David Dell'Isola said were corrected this week.

"Labor also continues to be aggressive toward helping claimants that have issues with their applications," Dell'Isola said.

Many of those who had anticipated being among the first to receive their PUA checks are still waiting for their paper checks and direct deposits for different reasons. Labor has asked for patience.

By next week, Labor will release an additional $54 million in unemployment aid payments for claims filed through June 24. It will include paper check claims since the start of the program, as well as earlier claims with errors that have been fixed, officials said.