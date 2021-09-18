Labor: Proposed vaccine ban contradicts federal mandates

Government and private sector stakeholders expressed concern with a bill that aims to prohibit employers from “discriminating” against residents who choose not to be vaccinated, including for COVID-19.

Sen. Frank Blas, Jr., who authored Bill 181-36, said at the measure’s public hearing Thursday that his proposal would pause current local orders for workers of certain establishments and the government of Guam to be vaccinated for the disease that is causing a global health emergency.

The legislation also prevents businesses from requiring vaccines for the flu and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. If the bill becomes law, employees who choose to be unvaccinated cannot be forced to wear additional protective equipment, or be subject to other forms of retaliation and discrimination.

Blas said while he “didn’t think anyone would disagree” that the COVID-19 vaccines can help with the current pandemic, he’s heard community concerns about the speed in which mandates are being imposed, particularly about vaccination status.

The bill would make sure “those individuals who are being employed, that there is some protection in their ability to continue to exercise their civil liberties, their rights, their concerns, … with regards to taking a vaccine, which still is out for public discussion, for scientific discussion,” he said.

But the proposal doesn’t align with existing federal workplace laws, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

David Dell’Isola, director of GDOL, outlined in written testimony that recent determinations from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have supported vaccine mandates, particularly for COVID-19.

“Specifically, Section 564 of (the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act) permits employers to impose the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. (DOJ’s) opinion applies to both public and private employers outside of the context of the armed forces,” Dell’Isola wrote.

Bill 181 sets policy that is “contrary” to workplace laws and rules and recent orders from President Joe Biden and the Pentagon, Dell’Isola said.

“Additionally, emerging federal policies may likely conflict with provisions in the bill and, if passed, this bill may present unintended consequences to activities which are federally funded.”

Vaccines can be mandated by employers so long as “reasonable accommodations” are offered to “those with disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs, medical conditions, or pregnancy that prevented them from being vaccinated,” the GDOL director wrote in his testimony.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s current executive order that requires vaccinations for COVID-19 allow for employees to receive an official exemption from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, or submit to weekly testing.

Unvaccinated residents choosing this option, however, can be confronted with out-of-pocket testing costs or long wait times at a government mass testing site.

Senators, including Blas, Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown expressed their disappointment that Dell’Isola or a GDOL employee wasn’t present at the hearing to answer follow-up questions about his testimony.

The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce opposed the bill as well, though its submitted testimony acknowledged the measure’s “constructive intent.”

“The GWCC believes that the decision of whether to require employees to be vaccinated should be left up to the individual employer, as different workplaces may have varied levels of exposure between employees or personnel, and the customers of an establishment,” the chamber stated. “A vaccine requirement for a place of employment may in fact be a safety measure undertaken to protect all concerned, and also may be federally mandated in specific industries.”

The governor's executive orders begin COVID-19 vaccination requirements for GovGuam employees on Sept. 24, while the mandate for certain private sector businesses begins Sept. 27.