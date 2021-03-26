Labor: PUA filing reopens for claims beyond 50th week

Eligible workers who exhausted their 50th week of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims on March 13 can now start filing for fresh claims, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Thursday.

"They should now be able to file," Dell'Isola said. "We did some initial testing and it looked good."

They can now join the others who had not reached yet their 50th week of claims who were able to file additional PUA claims a few days ago.

There could still be some glitches, Dell'Isola said, because the system testing continues.

"We continue to test different types of scenarios all through the weekend. But we're going to batch this Tuesday so I want everybody to have the chance to put in their claims," he said.

The PUA program is now in its so-called third tier, after it was extended twice. Tier 3 PUA ends Sept. 4, under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The Guam Department of Labor tries to batch PUA claims every other Tuesday. So far, it has distributed some $596 million to more than 30,000 workers who lost their jobs or took work-hour cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.