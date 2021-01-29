Labor: Quitting or refusing to work to collect benefits is fraud

A person's refusal to return to work in order to continue collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits is considered fraud, the Guam Department of Labor said.

"If they quit work without good cause to get unemployment benefits, that is also considered fraud," the department said.

As required by law, GDOL laid out the process for Guam employers to report their employees who quit or refuse to go back to work in order to collect PUA and related benefits.

Employers are asked to download the reporting form at dol.guam.gov/refusalofwork. The filled-out form or forms must be emailed to refusalofwork@dol.guam.gov. Employers are asked to submit one form per person.

In recent weeks, employees on reduced work hours called for fairness as they continue to earn as little as $150 to $200 a week while those still fully unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic get $645 a week in PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Some workers said they are considering quitting their jobs to be fully unemployed and therefore avail of $645 in weekly unemployment benefits at least through mid-March.

It turns out, however, quitting a job just to avail of PUA is considered fraud.

GDOL said employers are also required to report individuals who refuse to accept an offer of suitable work.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said earlier that once GDOL confirms the employer's report, the unemployment benefits for that employee get "turned off" or discontinued. There could be other penalties, he said.

Dell'Isola said the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 requires labor agencies to implement a reporting method for employers to report individuals who have refused to work.

GDOL will review each submission from employers carefully.

"Employees and employers have their rights. Maybe there's a valid reason for the employee to not return to work yet, so that's what we will try to find out," Dell'Isola said.

Misinterpretation of federal law

Guam's COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates have gone down. As a result, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered a shift from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to PCOR2, meaning more business and social restrictions have been lifted to help reopen the economy and get more workers back on the job.

But a number of employers, with limited business, still aren't able to pay workers the regular 40 hours a week.

In 2020, these same workers on reduced hours were able to get PUA and other unemployment benefits because of a GDOL misinterpretation of federal law.

The U.S. Department of Labor acknowledged that the misinterpretation was widespread so it clarified in a Jan. 18 set of guidelines that those on reduced work hours are not eligible for PUA.

Those still out of a job because of the pandemic and those who are self-employed or gig workers whose income is still diminished can still get PUA and FPUC.

"To qualify for PUA, employees must be out of work or unable to go back to work due to one of the COVID-19-related reasons listed on the GDOL website," the department said.

GDOL has so far paid out more than $520 million in federal unemployment benefits to some 27,000 workers on Guam impacted by the pandemic.