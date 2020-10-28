Labor: Rebatching of claims not likely to delay unemployment aid

Federal unemployment aid payments are still expected to be released this weekend or early next week despite the need to rebatch cleared claims filed through Aug. 27, the Guam Department of Labor stated on Tuesday.

The amount of the payments for the rebatched claims will be known by today, unless the process runs into additional hiccups, Labor said.

Special projects coordinator Hannah Cho said the initial batch included a few more days of claims that weren't cleared yet.

Labor also continues to see large numbers of fraudulent claims in every batch, and cleaning up each batch takes time.

Despite this, Cho said, there shouldn't be any delays in this latest batch of payments. More than $390 million in federal unemployment aid has been paid out.

Lost Wages Assistance

Meanwhile, the payment of the extra $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance is now in the system testing stage, though Labor has not released a more concrete payment date.

People who receive at least $100 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are eligible to receive the $300 weekly LWA if they're still laid off, furloughed or being affected by work-hour cuts from July 26 to Sept. 5.

There are about 25,000 PUA claimants eligible to receive the LWA. Labor said PUA claimants are not required to file additional paperwork to get the added benefit of up to six weeks.