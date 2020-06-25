The Guam Department of Labor announced on Thursday the release of $36.4 million, the second batch of payments for initial claims without issues filed through June 4 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The claimants can expect to receive these payments early next week. With this second batch, the total amount paid out is now $78.3 million with $6.3 million going toward taxes.

“Our team is continuing to work around the clock to clear claims and ensure unemployment funds get into the hands of our people,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “We are also still helping those who may have made mistakes on their claims or are trying to apply for the first time.”

The Department reminds applicants that PUA payments are retroactive to those who qualify, but that benefits no longer apply to those who have gone back to work at their regular hours prior to the pandemic. The weekly threshold of $494 or less to be eligible for PUA only applies to applicants whose work hours have been reduced as a direct effect of COVID-19.

Employees who have received paychecks through the Pandemic Payment Protection Program also do not qualify. However, they may be eligible for PUA for the weeks they do not receive PPP.

Payments

For those who have been approved for benefit disbursement but have had their electronic fund transfers bounce back for reasons such as inputting the wrong account information, the Department of Administration will automatically issue paper checks and then mail them to the addresses listed on the claims. The process could take up to 10 days.

Possible reasons for applications not being cleared may include applications missing a picture ID, limited or absence of documentation, a lack of work history or having an off-island bank account.

Fraud

The department continues to be on the lookout for fraudulent claims. Many applications that have been flagged have turned out to be caused by user error. However, there have been claims flagged as fraud that the department is investigating.

Claimant frand may include:

● Knowingly submitting false information (Social Security number, income, etc.);

● Collecting benefits when ineligible;

● Certifying for benefits while not being able and available to work; and

● Intentionally collecting full benefits while not reporting wages or income.

To report fraud and abuse of GDOL programs, please contact the inspector general at (800) 347-3756.

In-person applications

Guam Department of Labor continues to offer in-person applications for first-time applicants by appointment only.

Applicants can call for an appointment at the Guam Community College processing center, or at one of the roving public libraries.

The phone numbers are:

● 988-3672

● 788-0729

● 689-1872

Application centers offer appointments from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for senior citizens, veterans and persons with disabilities. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. all first-time applicants are welcome by appointment only.

Phone applications

Residents can also apply over the phone by calling:

● 735-0518

● 735-0519

● 735-0520

● 735-0521

● 735-0522

● 735-0523

● 735-0524

● 735-0525

● 735-0526.

For more information on the unemployment assistance programs, call 311, 735-0527 or 735-0532 on weekdays.

For login issues, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov. For claim or weekly certification issues, email

pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.