Labor relocates PUA call center

Senators will hold a fifth oversight hearing on Guam's federally funded unemployment program, which has now paid out more than $270 million to displaced island workers.

The oversight hearing is expected to also cover the Guam Department of Labor's relocation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance call center.

The PUA call center was previously at Guam Community College and has relocated to the second floor of the Bell Tower Plaza on Marine Corps Drive in Anigua.

The call center will not be open for in-person assistance, according to local Labor officials.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said her labor committee's oversight hearing will be held before the end of the month, while ensuring budget deliberations are not interrupted.

"The Guam Department of Labor has answered tough questions during our repeated oversight hearings into this federal unemployment program, and I'm confident they will continue to be productive partners in this effort," she said Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the Republican Party of Guam had called for the Legislature to hold an oversight hearing on Labor. This was prior to Labor disclosing the call center location.

As of Tuesday, nearly 36,000 Guam workers had been directly displaced by the COVID pandemic, through layoffs, furloughs and work hour reductions.

Labor said customer service representatives will return to the libraries after the governor transitions the island out of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. Once PCOR1 is lifted, PUA operations will open at the Dededo, Yona and Agat libraries.

A new PUA call center had to be opened after Guam Labor's $100,000 agreement with GCC ended in July. That agreement was for Labor's use of one of the GCC buildings as PUA in-person processing center and call center.