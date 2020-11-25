Labor still processing extra $300 weekly payment; checks out after Thanksgiving

The Guam Department of Labor was still batching and processing the extra $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance payment as of Tuesday night. Payments aren't expected to reach eligible workers' hands until early next week.

Labor's initial goal was to pay the extra unemployment aid on Nov. 24, in time for Thanksgiving.

"GDOL is continuing to finalize work on the LWA batch. Final numbers are not yet available. The director will be focusing on getting the batch completed," Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator at GDOL, said on Tuesday.

Anyone receiving at least $100 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is eligible to get the extra $300 for up to six weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5. That means a maximum of $1,800 in LWA.

Based on estimates, Cho said, about 4,000 PUA claimants will be included in the first batch of LWA payments, out of some 25,000 in total eligible PUA claimants.

GDOL said while there is no separate application for LWA, the federal government requires claims to have sufficient documentation.

Documents include separation notices, furlough letters and check stubs to qualify for LWA payment.