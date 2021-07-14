Labor: Unemployed must search for jobs to keep cash benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants would need to show proof they are looking for a job starting on Aug. 1 or they could be disqualified from getting unemployment aid, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

Employees on reduced work hours and receiving PUA, however, are exempt from the federally required job search requirement, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

Shortly after the announcement, some PUA recipients working on reduced hours expressed relief about the exemption.

Many of the 13,000 to 15,000 remaining PUA claimants, out of the initial 28,000, are on reduced work hours, officials said.

Also exempted from the mandatory job search are PUA claimants in an approved job training program, as well as self-employed PUA recipients working to reestablish their business to its pre-pandemic state, GDOL officials said.

Under the U.S. Department of Labor requirement, each PUA claimant needs to show proof of three job searches each week, or they may get disqualified from PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that week.

"We are one of the last places to implement job searches," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

'Time to get back to work'

The federal government authorized more than $1 billion for Guam's PUA and related benefits.

As of this week, according to Dell'Isola, GDOL has processed and paid out $742 million in unemployment aid including the latest batch of claims worth $17.5 million.

Dell'Isola said performing work searches not only keeps one on PUA, but also helps prepare that person for when the unemployment assistance ends Sept. 4.

"There are jobs available and with PUA ending it’s time to get back to work," Dell’Isola said in a statement.

While there have been a lot of unemployed individuals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have also been Guam employers finding it hard to hire new or former employees.

Owners of restaurants and other businesses and tourism leaders including Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez are among those who have pointed out the unintended consequence of PUA being available even as many businesses are reopening.

Perez said PUA helped tourism industry employees but it also has a downside.

"Another problem is hiring people because of PUA funded benefits have made it difficult for a lot of businesses to hire back, even the employees that had been working for them because of that generous benefit from the federal government," Perez said at a Recovery Task Force meeting last week.

More businesses have reopened, and Guam could be lifting more pandemic restrictions next week.

Job searching

Proof of work searches need to be submitted with weekly claims every two weeks, GDOL said.

A paper form will be available on dol.guam.gov for claimants to use to keep a record of their weekly searches.

There are multiple ways to satisfy making three work search contacts, and GDOL said these include:

Registering for work on hireguam.com.

Visiting the American Job Center or other employment agency.

Applying for jobs by submitting a resume or interviewing.

Inquiring about job openings and applying in person.

Attending a job fair, or other employment workshop that offers instruction on upskilling candidates in order to obtain employment.

Dell'Isola said those having issues or concerns with the job search should call 311 for help.

With each weekly PUA claim, applicants must certify if they are able and available for work. This requirement to claim benefits is part of the job search process.

GDOL said if one does not perform the work search, the person could be disqualified for that week. One of the easiest ways to fulfill the requirement is to use hireguam.com, GDOL's free online job bank.

If one is a PUA claimant, that person already has an individual account and is registered with GDOL's American Job Center.

To get the most out of work search on hireguam.com, claimants should fill out the “My Background” portion of their profile found on their dashboard under “My Personal Profile," GDOL said.

Here, one can enter their educational background, employment history, upload a resume and more. One can use the site to search for open positions.

"The more information you put into your background, the better hireguam.com can match you with the right job opportunities. Without the information, the system may not be able to match you properly. Inputting your background information can also fill one job search requirement for PUA," Dell'Isola said in a statement.

How to do it

A new window will appear in one's weekly PUA certification after answering the eligibility question, “Were you still unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of this COVID-19 public health emergency?”

The new window is called “Job Contacts.” The system will ask if one made any job contacts during the claim week.

If one does not perform three work search contacts, or didn't record them in the system, one may be disqualified from receiving benefits for that week.

After clicking “Yes,” it’s time to fill out information on the work search contacts.

Enter employer/business name and contact information, including name and address.

Next, enter the title of the job for which you are applying.

Under "Job Occupation." Search for the occupation that most closely matches your job title.

Continue to follow the prompts to answer required questions that are marked with an asterisk.

Enter the date you made contact with the employer.

Next, mark your status with the job, i.e. application stage, interview stage, etc.

The system will ask if you have additional job contacts to enter. Make sure you enter all three job contacts you made for the week in order to qualify for the weekly benefit.

If one clicks “No” when the system asks if you have made any job contacts, a warning message will appear. Failure to input work search information “could affect your eligibility," GDOL said.

Click “Cancel” to go back and enter the information. If one clicks “OK,” one more warning message will appear. If you click “OK” to the final warning, you will not be able to go back and update your answer and you may be denied benefits for the week, GDOL said.