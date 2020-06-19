Labor: Unemployment checks will be released 'early next week'

Employment Development Worker Madison Mafnas is part of the Guam Department of Labor team working with residents to fill out the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online forms at the Maria Rivera Aguigui Memorial Library in Agat on Friday afternoon. Those with error-free unemployment applications and who remain out of jobs or with severe work cuts because of the COVID-19 could expect some $7,000 to $15,000 on their initial check. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

With transaction tests successful earlier today, the Department of Labor announced in a press release it will be working through the weekend to deliver the first batch of unemployment benefits to applicants "early next week."

The total number of claims to be paid will be based on the number of clean claims processed.

“This is what we have been building up to and working non-stop to make happen,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “Right now the focus is on getting individuals with error-free claims paid right away.”

Electronic transfers and paper checks will be issued to error-free claims on a first-in, first-out basis. More payments will be issued as PUA staff adjudicate applications.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you