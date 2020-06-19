Labor: Unemployment checks will be released 'early next week'

With transaction tests successful earlier today, the Department of Labor announced in a press release it will be working through the weekend to deliver the first batch of unemployment benefits to applicants "early next week."

The total number of claims to be paid will be based on the number of clean claims processed.

“This is what we have been building up to and working non-stop to make happen,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “Right now the focus is on getting individuals with error-free claims paid right away.”

Electronic transfers and paper checks will be issued to error-free claims on a first-in, first-out basis. More payments will be issued as PUA staff adjudicate applications.