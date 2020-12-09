Labor warns against overpayment scam, still batching claims

A large batch of payments for the extra $300 weekly unemployment claims will be released this week, along with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payouts.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola, however, said more details will be available by today on when the batching is expected to be completed.

Dell'Isola, at the same time, warned the public against PUA overpayment scams after the department received reports of attempts to scam people who received PUA overpayments.

Once PUA and Lost Wages Assistance payments are released, the money could hit banks and mailboxes later this week or early next week.

Labor initially expected some 25,000 residents would be eligible to receive the $300 weekly Lost Wages Assistance, but revised estimates now put the number at about 18,000.

Some 4,000 have already received up to $1,800 each in LWA totaling $4.7 million, and most of the remaining residents could be included in the second batch this week.

Overpayments

If Labor declares a PUA claimant was overpaid, the department will contact the individual via email using an address that ends with @dol.guam.gov, and certified mail.

Payments can only be made in person at the main Labor office on the fourth floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña, the department said.

"Remember that the Department of Labor staff will not ask for payments over the phone and will not accept a wire transfer," Dell'Isola said in a statement. "Attempts have been made that offer discounts or online payment plans. This is a scam."

PUA overpayments need to be repaid in full, he said.

Overpayments of unemployment benefits happen when someone is paid more money than they are entitled to. Dell'Isola said most of the time, it is human error, such as filing the wrong separation date on one's application.

Labor urges the public to email pua.investigations@dol.guam.gov if they believe they may be a victim of a scam, and to describe their situation and include their name and phone number.

PUA claimants may also appeal Labor's overpayment decision.