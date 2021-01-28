Labor weighs waiver plan for overpayment

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Wednesday said an implementation plan is in the works which, once finalized, could waive the requirement to pay back overpayments in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance if two specific conditions are met.

The plan is still in draft form, so those with PUA overpayment notices are still required to reach out to the Guam Department of Labor.

"It's something that I do have the ability to do and would like to do but make sure that I do it correctly so that (the U.S. Department of Labor) doesn't see that we are abusing it," Dell'Isola said.

The governor and Dell'Isola responded to questions about PUA during the Guam Chamber of Commerce's virtual general membership meeting Wednesday.

"So I am writing an implementation plan for something like that and making sure that we go with the Hawaii state law on that waiver possibility before I implement something like that but yes, it's being looked at," Dell'Isola said.

The waiver of the repayment requirement is not automatic.

For a worker to receive a waiver, the PUA overpayment has to meet two conditions:

The overpayment was without fault on the part of the individuals.

The repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The extended PUA program that became law in December granted authority to states to waive repayment of a PUA overpayment under those two conditions.

"That's something brand new to the Continuous Assistance Act, something that has to be carefully implemented," Dell'Isola said.

Some of the workers who received overpayment notices from GDOL were required to return the overpayment, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

According to some, they inadvertently entered the wrong hours in their claims.

Some said they have been waiting since June for GDOL to tell them how to return the overpayment, and by how much.

Reduced work hours

The governor, in responding to another PUA-related question, said her administration continues to find ways to help provide continued access to PUA for those on reduced work hours.

"If I have it my way, I would give it but we are working under federal policies, federal guidelines, and we are trying very aggressively to change it either administratively or through Congress," she told Chamber members and guests.

She said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer will once again move forward with a bill that would allow PUA eligibility to those on reduced hours, under President Joe Biden's plan to further extend the PUA program through September.

Del. Michael San Nicolas has also been working to address the issue of eligibility through administrative or legislative avenues.