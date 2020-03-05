Lack of allotments from Guam Cancer Trust Fund leads to reduced support for patients

The island's cancer patients face a reduction in support from Guam Cancer Care because the organization hasn't received appropriations from the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, which is administered by the University of Guam.

Guam Cancer Care Reduces Direct Support Services to Cancer Patients Due to Non-Issuance of FY 2020 Grant from the Guam Cancer Trust Fund

(Guam – March 5, 2020) Guam Cancer Care announced today the immediate reduction of direct support services to Guam cancer patients, due to the delay in issuance of a 2020 grant award by the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, under the purview of the University of Guam. For FY 2020, Guam Cancer Care is currently not issuing out any financial assistance awards, due to lack of available funds, which is a direct result of non-issuance of the FY 2020 grant award by the Guam Cancer Trust Fund to Guam Cancer Care. In addition, limited patient supplies (such as nutritional supplies like Ensure, colostomy supplies, wheelchairs, walkers, etc), will be issued.

According to Guam Cancer Care’s Executive Director, Terry Cuabo, he states that Guam Cancer Care has not issued any Financial Assistance Awards to Guam cancer patients since October 1, 2019 due to the lack of grant funds issued to cover this program for FY 2020. This Financial Assistance Award program gives a quarterly grant award to cancer patients, not exceeding $7200 per quarter, to be used to cover a myriad of direct support services, such as co-payment assistance, transportation, lodging, or even pharmaceutical assistance.

“Our non-profit organization has been waiting patiently for the past 5 months for the Guam Cancer Trust Fund to issue out our FY 2020 award. This grant award, pursuant to Public Law 30-80 should be issued on an annual fiscal year basis. Due to the continuing delay, we have no alternative but to cease services for which we cannot financially commit to, without having these grant funds awarded and available for use.”, stated Cuabo.

Funding given to the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, which was established by Public Law 30-80, and redirects 15% of all tobacco taxes generated within the Territory be deposited to the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, under the purview of the University of Guam, to be used exclusively to provide direct support services for Guam cancer patients.

For those patients needing direct support services, Guam Cancer Care pleads for your patience as we continue to wait for the Guam Cancer Trust Fund to resolve their grant review process issues and ultimately awards a FY 2020 grant to our organization. In the interim, we respectfully redirect any requests for financial assistance or other direct support services needed by cancer patients to the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, University of Guam.

For further information regarding Guam Cancer Care’s programs, please contact their office at 969-2223 or visit them at their website at www.guamcancercare.org.

###