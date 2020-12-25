Lack of direct aid for GovGuam in Congress' relief bill hampers local measure

Congress did not authorize direct financial aid to local governments in the $900 billion federal COVID-19 aid package, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas, in a previous press conference a few days ago, and that doesn't bode well for local efforts to provide financial relief to Guam residents.

The legislation authorizes $600 in direct cash assistance for individuals, some money for rent relief and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit, among other forms of pandemic aid.

The House of Representatives and Senate passed the legislation a few days ago, but President Donald Trump has vowed not to sign it into law, saying he prefers a $2,000 direct cash aid for each American taxpayer, even though his own Treasury secretary appointee, Steven Mnuchin, struck the deal with congressional negotiators for a $600 cash aid.

The lack of funding authorization for local governments in the congressional bill also makes it more difficult for the government of Guam to find federal funding sources for local legislation that seeks to provide up to $800 in pandemic relief checks to each qualified Guam adult and up to $1,600 for spouses who file tax returns together.

Bill 340-35, also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act of 2020, seeks to lean heavily on federal aid to fund up to $30 million in local pandemic relief.

Payments under the act would be required only if payments can be funded through a federal COVID-19 relief package or other applicable federal funds.

Bill 340 follows in the footprint of the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program, which drew funding from federal government-provided pandemic relief funds.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds also were the source of cash for the Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao, and other local initiatives to aid individuals and businesses this year.

Bill 340 doesn't specify the type of federal funding to use, and the new proposed congressional aid package extends the spending of COVID-19 relief funding – which otherwise would have expired this month – to Dec. 31, 2021.

However, it appears there isn't much left available in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, based on conversations among lawmakers and the governor's financial team.

"We understand there's about $41 million remaining in that fund balance but the (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) director kind of made it clear to me as well that that's all spent," said Sen. James Moylan on Dec. 14, when Bill 340 was still being debated in session. "Zero is going to go back. We are using that all up, is what I understand."

Similarly, Moylan said BBMR indicated Guam's fiscal year 2021 budget is at a point where it is almost impossible to fund Bill 340 out of the local budget. But as with both local moneys and the use of any existing COVID-19 relief funding, Moylan said there is "always a chance."

The Guam Daily Post asked Adelup if there was any leeway in the General Fund for fiscal 2021 to fund Bill 340, and how much of the COVID-19 relief funding was still available.

The Post was told that Adelup would comment on Bill 340 once its review was completed and the governor had time to consider it. The bill remains under review.

As for the COVID-19 relief funding, Adelup press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the Department of Administration and BBMR were working on the monthly report for the funds.

The congressional package offered now is a far cry from the House bill San Nicolas promoted around October, which promised about $1.17 billion in aid to GovGuam, but San Nicolas gave hope for a future stimulus bill, with aid for local governments.

"The (incoming Biden) administration is absolutely open to reconsidering everything that has to do with COVID relief. More specifically, they are interested in entertaining direct aid to local governments since that was not addressed at all," San Nicolas said.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, chief sponsor to Bill 340, said it was disappointing there will be no direct aid for states and territories to fund the RISE Act in the latest congressional COVID-19 relief package, but she was hopeful funding will be addressed in the future.

"The bill passed by Congress is meant to be a bridge to another comprehensive assistance package," Lee said. "Expiring eviction protections and unemployment benefits mean that both the House and Senate will be back at the negotiating table in early 2021. Under the Biden-Harris administration, I'm confident critical issues like needed funds for Guam and our sister territories will be addressed."