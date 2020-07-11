Lack of manager certifications leads to closure of 6 businesses

A lack of managers with valid certifications resulted in the closure of six island businesses since June 27.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services suspended the sanitary permits of:

• Nica’s Crib Lounge, June 27

• Cowboy Ninja, June 27

• Magic Stix, July 4

• American Legion, July 4

• Nok’s Nook, July 7

• Muzik Sing A Song, July 8

Public Health's Division of Environmental Health has resumed inspections of establishments, according to chief environmental public health officer Thomas Nadeau.

The establishments were each cited for not having a valid manager certification. Most of the businesses also failed to post appropriate signage for face masks and social distancing and failed to have and present an organization-specific guidance plan in place, according to the inspection reports.

Cowboy Ninja was also cited for failing to require and enforce mandatory use of face masks with employees and customers and failing to properly maintain the required occupancy load of 25 people.

Magic Stix was cited because the establishment’s pool tables were being used when inspectors arrived, the division, under the Department of Public Health and Social Services, stated.

In light of the island's reopening and easing of restrictions, DPHSS announced that failure to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and Public Health policies could be deemed a "public nuisance." Public nuisance is defined in Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Chapter 20, as "anything that is determined by the director to be dangerous to life, injurious to health or renders soil, air, water or food impure or unwholesome."

Any person or business who fails to follow executive orders and/or Public Health guidance shall be deemed a public nuisance, which is considered a misdemeanor violation if found guilty, the DPHSS memo states.