At a time when Guam has again started seeing an increased number of new COVID-19 cases, free community testing might have to slow down because of a lack of nurses.

Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, the chief public health officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said the return of public school nurses to their campuses for the new school year is making it challenging to have enough nurses to continue bringing COVID-19 testing out to the villages.

Guam Department of Education classes start on Aug. 17.

Kaneshiro said during these community COVID testings, Public Health and partners were able to swab more than 7,000 residents, from Yigo to Merizo, since April.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 397. Of that number, 38 were confirmed in just the last four days.

"We’re hoping to continue (community testing), but since we don’t have anymore help from the Guam Department of Education nurses ... we’re actually short-staffed, so we’re trying to find a way ... to continue the villages with our existing nurses and maybe get more partners to help us," Kaneshiro told The Guam Daily Post.

Kaneshiro was at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday in Dededo to hand "COVID Heroes" certificates of appreciation to individual mayors for their assistance in getting villagers tested for COVID.

"We gave the mayors of the various villages COVID Heroes certificate of appreciation as a way of saying thank you because we couldn't have done it without them," she said.

Kaneshiro said Public Health hopes to continue partnering with GDOE and others so more community testing can be done.

It could be done on weekends, she said, when GDOE nurses are not in school.

"We're just trying to figure out how to do that," she said.

Some 43 GDOE school nurses have helped Public Health in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Betty Diaz, a registered nurse with GDOE for more than 20 years.

"GDOE nurses have done so much to help the community and Public Health during the whole COVID response," Diaz said on Thursday.

The public school nurses, she said, were given hospital and airport assignments, conducted COVID testing in the villages, and answered community calls to the 311 call center, among other things, Diaz said.

The last community testing was done Aug. 4 in Chalan Pago, with 456 residents availing of the free testing. Public Health received assistance from the Guam Army National Guard medical detachment.

"We're lucky enough to have the National Guard medical detachment to help us or else we would have been really short, so they were nice enough to actually help us. ... They were really good. Maybe they can help us in the future, so we're hoping that we can find a way to do it or maybe doing it on a Saturday when the GDOE nurses are off, for example," Kaneshiro said.

Any community member who wants to get tested for COVID-19 can make an appointment with Public Health's Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, she said.

The COVID-19 testing is free of charge, she said, but residents need to call the health center in advance so nurses can prepare.

The Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan temporarily closed starting on July 30 because of a lack of working air conditioners in the facility, and for the health and safety of staff and visitors.