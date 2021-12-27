Lack of participation leads GDOE to close learning centers

Community learning centers that were opened to provide public and private school students a safe study space with computers and internet access in the midst of the pandemic were closed because of a lack of participation.

The Guam Department of Education opened 21 learning centers throughout the island last year, but after several months of operation, it appears that they did not gain traction in the student community.

"We are not sure if it has to do with COVID-19 and they didn't want to come during COVID-19. But at this point we closed down that particular initiative," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GDOE closed the centers in July, said Michelle Franquez, GDOE interim public information officer.

Officials initially said the centers held a lot of promise when they first opened. GDOE also had plans to use the centers for various programs including trainings, workshops, after-school activities and summer activities.

On Wednesday, Sanchez said they're rethinking options to support students.

"We've actually revisited that strategy, even though there were some locations that were getting folks to participate and people were coming for the most part, there was very little participation," Sanchez said. "So we kind of started to rethink that strategy."

Among the options GDOE is considering are community-based initiatives.

"We may be working with some of the mayors' offices and community centers and even some of the other folks to have some of the activities going. Some are actually funded by the governor's office, so we are going to be working more in that route where it's out in the community," Sanchez said.

In August, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero awarded $36.9 million for after-school activities aimed at island youth, to organizations under the Governor's Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant.

Federal funds were used for 77 education-related programs to include academic and sports activities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, or STEAM, fields. Funds included $33 million in Education Stabilization Funds allocated to the Office of the Governor and unexpended grant funds from the initial $12.5 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act were identified to support these grant awards.