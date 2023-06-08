Lack of quorum prevents GVB meeting

A lack of quorum prevented the Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors from making decisions on several emergency matters Thursday.

Recovery of the post-pandemic visitor industry was set back another two years following Typhoon Mawar’s destruction, according to GVB. On the agenda for board members Thursday were GVB’s assistance to stranded tourists, recovery strategies for the Korea and Japan visitor markets and the status of tourist destination cleanup.

But according to GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, board member Joaquin Cook was unable to download the GoTo Meeting app needed to join the discussion virtually, and board member and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann was unreachable.

That left the board without a quorum of eight members.

Following several departures this year, the board has had difficulty meeting a quorum with just nine of the 12 members allowed by Guam law. Board members have not met since April 13. Two separate meetings were canceled in May, one due to a lack of quorum and the other due to Typhoon Mawar.

The livestream of Thursday’s meeting was cut off, and Gutierrez announced that members would continue discussion without making any decisions. GVB staff and board members informed The Guam Daily Post that the continued discussion was private.

Gutierrez said there was no major decision making due to the lack of quorum. Post-storm response was the main topic of discussion, he said, and “management is moving with our program anyway. We just wanted to inform the board of it.”

An emergency declaration may be needed before members can meet again, said board Chair George Chiu, as there were no newspapers circulating after the typhoon, and public notices could not be published.

The Open Government Law requires that notice of public board meetings be printed five business days in advance in a “newspaper of general circulation.”

Chiu said he needed a legal opinion on whether a notice published online and on social media would suffice.

The Post asked whether the board was concerned about a violation of the Open Government Law occurring if members were talking in private.

The Guam Code Annotated states, “No chance meeting, informal assemblage or electronic communication shall be used to decide or deliberate public business.”

Both Gutierrez and Chiu said they were discussing matters other than GVB operations and decision making, but Chiu decided to terminate the meeting to “avoid any perception that there’s a meeting going on – that we’re in violation of the Open Government act.”

According to GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco, bureau legal counsel Joseph McDonald was not present at the time.

Chiu said board members were “sitting here (as) individual business owners, and not as members of (the) board of directors, to have a discussion about what we're doing here.”

Gutierrez said the discussion was about best practices for the next typhoon that might strike Guam, “not really what are we doing as a GVB organization to bring tourists right now, but (about) the organization and (what) went wrong.”

After discussions ended, board member and Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes told the Post she was providing a report to members about how the industry had responded.

'Lessons learned'

More than 5,000 tourists were stranded on Guam by Mawar.

“We were talking about some of the lessons learned in having to provide lodging and services to our tourists, but also really to our greater community,” Rhodes said.

“With all of the stakeholders for private sector for those who are responsible for translation services to hotels, the restaurants, and the current status of all of that, how GVB and GHRA work together to provide all the services to our stakeholders during this emergency and during this recovery period,”

Gutierrez and the board were at odds for much of last year, after the GVB president accused members of meeting in secret to discuss board matters.