In answer to senators' questions about why some complaints investigated by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners drag and complainants aren't updated regularly, representatives said the don't have the necessary investigators or a board attorney.

The GBME is investigating several complaints against local doctors. During a hearing held last month, board officials said some of the investigations date back to 2019.

“There were concerns that we’re not staying and touching up with complainants and (senators) think that we’re dragging them out. Well, some do drag out ... because our lack of resources,” GBME member Phil Flores said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, chairperson for the 36th Legislature’s committee on health, held a legislative review into the board's processes and procedures after receiving concerns from complainants, some of whom had not received an update on their case since its was filed. During the oversight hearing in February, the speaker found out that the GBME did not have written policies. She suggested they put things in black and white.

Flores, during a recent GBME board meeting, noted that the policies to be developed are really putting what they already practice onto paper.

“But I think in our written practices, I would like to see deadlines and maybe some monthly reporting,” Flores added.

Investigators, attorney needed

Flores said the board members also have their own regular full-time jobs. He pointed out that the some of the board members work 12-hour days and may become preoccupied, which could mean reports aren't filed.

“That’s why we need investigators,” said GBME Chairman Nathaniel Berg, stressing the larger issue. “Because in typical board environments, the physicians and public members of the board do not directly contact the complainant. We discuss them and the investigations are handled by the investigators and administrative staff who are trained to do so and also trained to communicate (with complainants) - and that’s their job.”

The investigator would be tasked with communicating updates to complainants and the board - a task they are currently struggling to keep up with.

“That’s the real solution," Berg said.

Rob Weinberg, an assistant attorney general appointed to the board, and GBME administrative staff have been discussing creating a job description and classification. But, in the meantime, Weinberg said Terlaje suggested the GBME issue a request for proposal or small purchase order for a professional services contract.

Berg indicated that hiring a professional investigator would eat up the rest of their funding for the fiscal year, which according to GBME’s financial report is $71,000.

While Weinberg is an assistant attorney general appointed as the board’s legal counsel, he pointed out that the board also needs to hire an attorney.

It’s a goal the GBME is closer to attaining, according to Berg.

“The RFP went out for legal services. Three attorneys offices have applied and being reviewed …. by administrative staff, Berg said.

It must now make its rounds for signatures by authorizing entities, such as the Office of the Attorney General and the governor’s office.

“I hope that, that takes place next month because we have cases that are waiting legal review and I would really like to get all those settled,” Berg said.

GBME looked at how their licensure application fees compares to other jurisdictions but found that because its comparable to fees in low patient population jurisdictions, raising fees here on island would not be the answer.

Berg said they need additional funding from the legislature to cover the costs of the hires. They're reviewing their budget.

“It really takes some hard looking at finances … and saying, what do we need? Do we in fact need more money for investigators and or attorneys? But going that route may be the solution to a lot of these problems of getting professional investigators and hopefully soon contracts with at least three or four different law firms,” Weinberg said.

Ongoing cases

Legal review is needed in cases such as the one involving Dr. Abner Pastiempo. A former psychiatrist at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Pastiempo has eight sexual assault complaints filed against him. He is asking the board to license him once again.

The GBME database shows Pastiempo’s license expired December 2019. It also shows that disciplinary action has been taken against the doctor in Maryland; his license was revoked at least twice before reinstatement in 2011. It further showed the 2019 and 2020 action against Pastiempo on Guam, it noted the action as “other adjudicated action or decision.”

In regards to the eight pending complaints, GBME has decided to continue to table the application pending the adjudication of criminal cases against Pastiempo.

Beyond the criminal allegations the issue at hand is a debate between GBME’s legal counsel and Pastiempo’s attorney regarding the application being “new” versus a “renewal.”

Weinberg indicated that Pastiempo’s application was close to being denied. It’s another reason he pushed for hiring attorneys.

“Its too close to an actual denial at this point, where you will need somebody to go into to court if necessary. That’s why I am not getting further involved in this,” Weinberg said.