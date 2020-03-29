Lack of school options, information frustrate parent

The kids have been going to bed later and later, said James Mansfield, a former educator and father of two elementary schoolchildren. It almost appears as if they're sleeping during the day and waking up at night, he added.

Mansfield's children, like many on Guam at the moment, no longer have rigid school schedules to maintain. That means more time for parents to spend with their children. But it also means ensuring their children's education continues amid a pandemic that, according to UNESCO, has impacted more than 87% of the world's student population.

That is where the Guam Department of Education "dropped the ball," Mansfield said. His children have not received any online learning or instruction, save some links to research self-study tips – some of which didn't work, he added. He's left messages to GDOE and contacted schools, but is still in the dark about how classes will be made up and how the kids will be graded. Parents are frustrated, he said. GDOE should have had a plan in place, he added.

"We don't even know how this is going to be made up, if it's going to be made up," Mansfield said. "(Parents) are just furious, furious that there's no one to turn to. They dropped the ball ... just complete silence from them."

That announcement, regarding how GDOE will address distance learning, is now anticipated on Monday.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department has been focusing on first addressing emergency food support. GDOE is serving 12,000 meals daily and is planning an expansion, which it will announce Monday as well.

Public and private schools have been closed for about two weeks now. They are expected to stay closed a couple more weeks, and it's possible they will remain closed even longer.

While the department has been focused on food support for the community, Fernandez said GDOE management has also held multiple teleconference meetings with administrators, union representatives, teachers and student leaders about a distance-learning strategy in case school closures drag on.

"It’s not easy," Fernandez said. "Many states and districts are working through the same issues. But we feel confident that we can operate on a similar timeframe as our university counterparts, whom we know both have more experience with online platforms for their students. On Monday, we will be able to provide our stakeholders the plan and approach for distance learning."

Access to technology

Maria Gutierrez, Guam Education Board chairwoman, said GDOE is sensitive to students who do not have internet access or have disabilities.

But Mansfield said those discussions should include parents as well.

"They're making decisions that are affecting the kids' future. They may even stop the school year, but I have not heard them say ... they're listening to parents or consulting with parents about these decisions," Mansfield said.

Fernandez said the plan is to brief the education board and islandwide parent-teacher organization representatives early this week.

"I hope everyone understands the unique nature of this emergency, which has tested even our capacity to bring teachers, administrators and students together, given that we can not physically meet," Fernandez said. "Nevertheless, I think we have established a good record of transparency and communication."

Those with concerns can email jonfernandez@gdoe.net to share their thoughts.

Before businesses were asked to close stores, Mansfield said he went to bookstores to pick up study materials and self-study books. That's what he's been going over with his kids.

Mansfield is also one of the many employees on Guam who have lost work amid the COVID-19 situation on island. He was a census worker, and that loss of income is only exacerbated by a recent hospitalization and operation. Mansfield, a veteran, is hoping the Veterans Affairs Office can help pay those medical costs.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Friday that 2020 Census of Guam employees, "during this period until April 13 in which operations are suspended," will be compensated.

In the meantime, Mansfield said his family has utilized GDOE's meal program, and acknowledged it has been difficult adjusting to the sudden changes brought by COVID-19.