There has been no progress to renovate the island’s primary public swimming pool in Hagåtña, as a lack of interested vendors has stalled repairs.

The Hagåtña pool has been closed to the public since January 2020, initially due to water quality issues. While there have been efforts to repair and renovate the pool, they have been marred by challenges.

“(Guam Economic Development Authority) and (Department of Public Works) were tasked to get the proposals to repair the pool, that was what the meeting was all about. The swim club wanted to see if they could get that pool renovated and workable, but we need to get some proposals in from contractors that are willing to do the work," said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roke Alcantara. “They actually did some requests but I guess they are waiting for response from contractors that are experts in pools.”

The scope of work includes mechanical repairs to pumps and filters, estimated to cost $1 million.

“You know, it’s been two years since the pumps and filter equipment have been in operation, so a lot of those equipment are probably frozen up, the main issue there is the mechanical room,” Alcantara said.

The lack of interested vendors has delayed further progress.

“That’s why they decided to go out again and see if we can get some other contractors. We are just waiting for any proposals and that’s under GEDA and DPW contracts,” Alcantara said.

Post files indicate that in October an agreement for consulting services to determine the viability of the Hagåtña pool was pending as GEDA worked to provide answers to questions from the Office of the Attorney General, which was reviewing the technical aspects of the procurement.

The agreement has been with the attorney general for review since around the beginning of September.

As DPW waits for the procurement process, it continues to provide maintenance to the pool facility and its grounds.

“We just actually finished pumping out the water that’s there because it's a mosquito-infested place. We just finished pumping out the water last Friday because it was full of water from the rain,” Alcantara said.

He said DPR continues to monitor the Hagåtña pool facility which has had its share of trespassers since closing almost two years ago.

“The area itself is workable; we can refurbish some of the structures there, the only thing is the fence around the pool, they cut the fence because there’s a lot of homeless around there in the area. They come into the pool to use the water, so our park rangers are monitoring daily,” Alcantara said.

He said the request for proposal to repair the Hagåtña pool will also include structures on site.

Alcantara could not provide a timeline for when the Hagåtña pool will reopen.

Dededo

DPR is also trying to get the Dededo community pool open.

“We are still waiting for the award for the Dededo pool. If we get the award, the contractor indicated that it would take about four months to get that pool workable,” Alcantara said.

The Dededo pool repairs are held up in the procurement process.

“The question about the Dededo pool is there is a stay on procurement or protest right now. That’s been down there at General Services Agency for a while now and we are just hopefully waiting for them to give us an award,” Alcantara said.

Three contractors placed bids for the contract, but no winning vendor has been announced.

In April 2020, DPR conducted an assessment of the Dededo pool repairs which were estimated to cost about $200,000. Like the Hagåtña pool, the Dededo pool is also in need of mechanical repairs.

“There’s some issue from Public Health that we had to address for the pool to open up. But our guys have already completed the repair of the pool itself - the cracks and they painted the pool, all we need now is to get those equipment working so we can use the pool,” Alcantara said.