Various services have emerged on Guam as a result of the island's longstanding battle against drug addiction. These include the adult drug courts - therapeutic courts established to guide drug offenders into treatment while also holding them accountable.

Drugs and drug-related crime often rise to the forefront of public discourse on island, particularly during election season.

And in this past election, Attorney General Douglas Moylan, speaking from his experience as a defense attorney, had criticized the effectiveness of ADC, stating in a debate while a candidate in 2022 that the program is not working.

Moylan told members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce that drug offenders are "getting out and hurting people, stealing your money (and) attacking your businesses" to fund their drug habits. He likened them to animals who "don't think straight anymore."

It is true that not all ADC participants graduate. And some do engage in additional criminal actions while in the program. According to the Judiciary of Guam, as of the end of November 2022, 891 participants had entered ADC and 480, or about 53%, had completed it. The Judiciary, however, does not currently track recidivism rates among graduates.

But past evaluations of the ADC do report a measure of success in reducing drug use and recidivism.

'We had to do something'

The man who established the program, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III, said he felt that ADC is a success.

He said he did not believe the local program would continue to be federally funded if it was not successful.

"I know that there (is) nitpicking here and there, but sometimes you have to look at the totality of the picture. And the totality of the picture is the courts are working," Lamorena said. "At least here on Guam."

Drug courts surfaced in the United States with the recognition that incarceration and probation alone did little to stem illegal drug use. The first such court was established by Florida in 1989. Today, there are more than 3,500 drug courts spread across the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Guam, the drug court movement began in the mid-1990s, with the arrival of the methamphetamine epidemic. Also known as "ice," methamphetamine has risen to become the drug of choice on island.

"Between 1988 and 1995, the only drug problem we had was cocaine. Maybe one or two heroine and marijuana. Very few. Then in the mid-'90s, there was a thing called methamphetamine. And we started getting maybe 50, 60 cases a year. Then it geometrically went up to 200, 300. At one point, I think it went up to over half our felony cases were drugs - methamphetamine. And so, we had to do something," Lamorena told The Guam Daily Post during an interview in mid-December.

Lamorena initiated the concept of therapeutic courts within the local judiciary. He established the Adult Drug Court, Family Violence Court and other treatment courts. But around 30 years ago, imprisonment essentially was the only outcome for drug offenders - no matter their circumstances.

"That was what the law was. Send them to jail. Then release them. And hopefully, they get treatment. We send them to jail. The jails were overcrowded," Lamorena said.

Attempts were made to address the situation, including a weekend treatment and education program for drug offenders. But Guam needed something more intense, according to Lamorena. The judge would ultimately apply for and obtain a planning grant, and by 2003, the island would hold its first Adult Drug Court session.

There are different ADC programs for varying levels of drug offenders.

Qualified individuals will enter a guilty plea, but the court will defer or postpone acceptance and the individual will enter into a drug or alcohol treatment program. Normally, the program must be completed within two years.

Successful completion for first-time drug offenders will result in the dismissal and expungement of the case. Failure will mean a felony drug conviction and up to three years confinement at the Department of Corrections.

Termination or removal from the program can occur for persistent nonengagement, lack of compliance with requirements, absconding or voluntary departure.

ADC I is intended for first-time drug offenders. Repeat offenders or individuals whose offenses were related to drug or alcohol abuse are eligible for the ADC II program, but their records won't be expunged. Lamorena also spoke about a third program intended for low-risk offenders who require some treatment, but not as intensive as the prior two.

Participation is voluntary, but individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements. For instance, a defendant cannot possess prior felony convictions or pending charges that are violent or sexual in nature, and no pending charges of distribution, manufacturing or intent to distribute.

In other words, violent offenders and drug dealers are excluded from the lenient option.

Program, client evaluations

Some information on the program, such as the number of participants and graduates, is published in annual Judiciary reports.

The Judiciary does not currently track recidivism among graduates, but Lamorena said it did in earlier years.

What the Judiciary does do is report to federal grantors. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration currently grants funding for personnel, training, supplies, therapy sessions, residential treatment services and other services.

The Judiciary received nearly $400,000 to cover services from July 30, 2022, to July 29, 2023, but the grant period goes up to July 29, 2025. Each ADC participant is required to undergo a Government Performance and Results Act Client Outcome Measures interview at intake. The interview collects a wide range of data including demographics, substance use, planned treatment services, living conditions, employment and income. Follow-up interviews are conducted at six months and at discharge, according to the Judiciary.

A programmatic report also is submitted to SAMHSA on an annual basis - providing updates and progress with grant implementation.

While the Judiciary doesn't track recidivism, independent evaluations consider subsequent drug use and criminal records in their reporting.

A 2007 outcome evaluation by NPC Research determined that ADC did reduce drug use and recidivism.

NPC Research sampled participants who entered ADC from its onset through August 2005. A comparison group was selected from probation data on drug offenders in the two years prior to ADC's implementation. Both groups were examined for drug use and recidivism through existing administrative databases over period of up to three years from the date of drug court entry or the probation start date for the comparison group.

Less than 2% of ADC graduates and 5% of of all ADC participants had new court cases in that three-year period. Of the comparison group sample, 25% faced new criminal cases, according to the 2007 evaluation.

A more recent report, provided by the Judiciary to the Post, is the 2021 evaluation of a 2016 SAMHSA grant intended to expand ADC services. Pacific Research and Evaluation LLC performed the evaluation. The ADC program served 88 individuals over the course of the grant.

Only eight participants were arrested after exiting ADC, with four resulting in drug offense charges. While enrolled in the program, 20 participants were arrested. Thirteen arrests included a drug offense charge, while 10 of the total arrests included a nondrug offense.

The report did not indicate what the nondrug offenses were or if the participants were able to remain in and complete the program.

'Have you thrown out'

This point is where Guam's newly elected AG plans to bring down the proverbial hammer.

"These are supposed to be less violent people - nonviolent, quite frankly ... but you still have that theft, robbery type (of) situation that they could make it worse for themselves and get charged with another crime," Moylan said.

He spoke to the Post late last year, after the election, about how his administration would handle ADC cases.

The Office of the Attorney General determines whether an individual meets legal eligibility for ADC, but that's ministerial in nature, according to Moylan. The OAG plays a more active role once a person is part of the program. And, the office can ask a judge to pursue sanctions when violations occur.

Calling himself the "toughest AG on crime," Moylan campaigned on dedicating resources to prosecution and enforcement. He has promised to call for strict sanctions on defendants caught violating the ADC program.

Generating fear of imprisonment among criminals and would-be criminals - including meth addicts - would create the secondary effect of encouraging successful graduation in ADC, according to Moylan, "(assuming) these meth addicts are serious about turning their lives around and saving their lives."

"When there is a violation, all parties get notified. ... So, the judges already have some form of a formula which they normally do, but that is subject to the attorney general also coming in and putting those people to task. You were given this opportunity. You violated your condition, your commitment," he told the Post, "Therefore, we're going to ask the judge to have you thrown out of the Adult Drug Court. That is where I'm coming from on this," Moylan said.

Individual history will be considered and "of course each case is different." But based on the facts of the violation, the OAG will be asking for proper punishment in jail or disqualification from ADC, he added.

Moylan also chided his predecessor, former AG Leevin Camacho, stating that, under Moylan's administration, it won't be "easy" for defendants who fall out of ADC to then obtain a plea deal.

"I'm not a member of the Adult Drug Court, but I've seen it in my court appointments that there's several that don't graduate (and) try to get back into the normal prosecution (by) getting a plea agreement, which was really easy under (Camacho)," Moylan said, adding, "They're not going to get what they call the standard drug plea. ... That's going to be revisited when I get to the AG's office as to what we consider a standard plea because it's a third-degree felony."

After entering office, Moylan pulled back pending criminal plea agreements that had been sent, but not accepted, during Camacho's term. Prosecutors also have asked for increased cash bail for drug defendants. Moylan stated the policy shifts were part of his efforts to reduce the number of drug defendants released from jail pending trial.

While he couldn't speak on what the future would hold, Lamorena said Moylan's administration was heavily involved in ADC during his initial term in office from 2003 through 2006.

"In fact, they were even faster than they are now. ... A person was charged for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, first offender, was attending the program within 10 or 20 days before his preliminary hearing before the grand jury. So, his office was very active with the Adult Drug Court program at that time," Lamorena added.

Moylan has only begun his term, so it remains to be seen how ADC cases and violations will be handled under his administration.

However, less leniency for violations was one of the participant suggestions on how to improve the ADC program reported in the Pacific Research evaluation.

For people who do not enter ADC - either because they cannot or do not want to - the likelihood of successfully curbing drug addiction isn't very good, according to Lamorena, who told the Post the opposite is true for those who do become part of the program.

However, drug courts are not the panacea to the island's drug problem. Recovering from drug addiction often extends beyond any single treatment program.

Lamorena likened recovery to losing weight.

"If you were overweight and we said you have to go through the recommended way. And you had two years to do it. And every time you gained weight, you were sanctioned or kicked out. It's hard for people to lose weight. Same with drugs. It's very difficult for many people who are addicted to drugs to recover. ... We tell people at graduation, '10% of your treatment program is only 10% of your recovery. The rest is what you want to do with it, what you've learned,'" Lamorena said.

Repeat opportunities

For participants in the program, falling out of ADC doesn't mean permanently falling out of recovery.

Jesse Mendiola has gone from selling drugs and getting high every hour during a typical day, to owning his own home with his wife. Life is a "good type of busy these days," he told the Post last year.

Mendiola is now seven years sober. He participated in ADC II in 2012 after getting caught possessing methamphetamine on a plane. But, Mendiola said he didn't take the program seriously - that his mind was not "there" yet and that he failed to complete the program.

"I tried, time after time, to talk my way out of my sanctions and violations. ... I found it a high, in and of itself, to challenge the authority being put upon me. ... But little did I know, I was digging myself further and further into a hole," Mendiola said.

He spent about nine months in ADC II before entering a traditional five-year probation term. He said probation increased his chances of recidivism because he wasn't ready yet. Mendiola would later land in federal prison for another case, while the probation period was ongoing, and sought treatment there.

Mendiola said ADC is beneficial to Guam.

"While there is room for improvement, if the resources and manpower were available, as long as even one person finds help through ADC, then that's one more person than none at all," he added.