Land agent resists boss: 'He was asking me to violate the law'

A land agent with the Chamorro Land Trust Commission said she felt CLTC Administrator Jack Hattig coerced her into accommodating a request to transfer one land trust applicant's place on a waitlist to another person who was further down the line – even when such a switch is forbidden.

"Please, don't misunderstand me. Mr. Hattig has done a lot of good for this agency. But on this issue, I really did not like it," land agent Lydia Taleu told CLTC commissioners Thursday. "I felt he was asking me to violate the law. That went against my moral code. ... We must follow the law. To go against it is what got us in the trouble we're in now."

Taleu said she met with Hattig for 30 to 45 minutes on Feb. 4 to discuss the case because she did not see a way to do the transfer legally. Proceeding with that action would only bite back the CLTC in a decade, Taleu said, because that would lead to a new set of "null and void" leases that the commission would need to address.

The case involves a request to transfer an application from a husband to his wife, so that she can obtain his date of December 1995. That would allow her to be eligible for a lease issuance, Hattig said Thursday. The wife also applied for the Chamorro Land Trust program, but her application came in a year later.

But there's a problem, other than the disallowed switch.

The husband was neither qualified under the previous rules nor is he desiring to qualify under new rules, the commission has previously discussed. Still, the husband would like to transfer his spot in the application waitlist to his wife, according to Hattig.

This is a switch-and-transfer lease case, the CLTC administrator said. The attorney general in 2018, following the controversy surrounding leases in Barrigada Heights, issued an opinion that "switched" or transferred leases are considered null and void.

Nicolas Toft, the CLTC legal counsel, said he did not believe the commission had the legal authority to transfer application rights while the original applicant is still alive.

After Taleu voiced her concerns, Toft said the goal isn't to "shove through" the AG's opinion.

"The goal is to find alternate remedies. The transfer of application rights was the method of getting from point A to point B to where we wanted to be with helping out the families. That tool is not available to us, so what we're doing is trying to analyze and see if there are alternate methods legal and available to the board," Toft said.

The administrator also said if Taleu disagreed with the option presented, she was encouraged to say so.

Hattig apologized to Taleu and the commission, but said he did not force Taleu to make any changes. He did admit, however, that he took the report submitted by Taleu and added his recommendations.

"She did present me with her disagreement, but I also said that I think this is an option that should be presented to the commission. And if we were able to do it, then so be it. If we were not able to do it – and it looks like attorney Toft has already opined that we're not able to do it – then at least we know," Hattig said.

Commissioners expressed concern about the issue.

Hattig said he did not have a land agent supervisor to discuss reports with land agents, so he has been performing that task, and there were "very few" instances where recommendations "were not in sync" between himself and the land agent.

After a brief recess, and citing a need to look into the situation further, the commission chair suspended all constituent matters for the day.