Four out of eight priorities were reported accomplished by former Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrative Director Jack Hattig III before he left the agency, according to Chairman John Reyes Jr.

Hattig was assigned a list of priorities in 2019, when he started with the agency, which included improving transparency at the CLTC and generating revenue.

Reyes didn't specify which priorities Hattig deemed accomplished and which tasks were unfinished but said the commission will be reassessing the priorities and plan to discuss the matter during their next meeting in June.

Meanwhile, Adelup is vetting a permanent replacement for Hattig. Angela Camacho is currently acting as the CLTC administrative director.

Hattig left the CLTC in early May. The commission announced that he was not suited for the position in April. The commission chair then met with the governor about the decision. What took place during that meeting still hasn't been disclosed, but Adelup confirmed Hattig's resignation soon afterward. He now serves as a staff assistant to the governor.

Controversial exit

Hattig's last days at the CLTC were wrapped in controversy. During a commission meeting in February, a land agent said Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig stated he did not force her to make changes but he added his own recommendations to the land agent's report.

Responding to the issue, the CLTC chairman then interviewed staff and developed a report, which the commission discussed during a closed session in March.

Then came a closed meeting in April and subsequent announcement on Hattig's suitability. Commissioners also requested the update on his priorities directive during that meeting.

Request for investigation on alleged forgery

As the situation at the CLTC unfolded, Sen. Joanne Brown called for an investigation into Hattig's actions, stating that it appears he committed forgery. She again brought up that concern in May, and in a letter to the speaker, requested an oversight hearing on the CLTC.

"Even with the resignation of Mr. Jack Hattig III as the land administrator, what has not been addressed by the commission is the issue of forgery and if other documents may have been forged by Mr. Hattig," Brown wrote to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

In her response, Terlaje stated she expected a response from the CLTC regarding whether other cases were impacted by Hattig asking land agents to change recommendations or changing the reports himself.

And as to the alleged forgery, the speaker had forwarded Brown's letter to the Office of the Attorney General, along with a request for an investigation.