Landlords can continue to collect rent, but evictions are on hold

With the COVID-19 crisis, the government of Guam is forbidding landlords from evicting their tenants during the public health emergency.

In light of that rule, some of The Guam Daily Post's readers have asked why their landlords still are asking for rent to be paid.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero clarified the issue when asked during her press briefing on Wednesday.

"The landlord can continue collecting the rent, but if (renters) cannot pay their rent, they cannot evict those individuals," the governor said.

So how long can tenants stay in their rental apartments or homes without paying and not get evicted?

The governor's public health emergency states, based on a local court order, "no eviction or foreclosure actions or proceeding involving real property, whether rental or otherwise, may be initiated between the period of the date of this executive order until the public health emergency ... or any extension thereof ends."

The initial public health emergency period was to end April 13. The governor has since extended that to May 5, meaning renters cannot be evicted until May 5, based on the public health emergency.

It doesn't stop the landlords, however, from collecting the full amount that's owed by the time the eviction ban is lifted.

The federal CARES Act also prohibits landlords from evicting renters for 120 days, but this applies to federally funded or supported housing programs.