Emmanuel T. Cruz, a landowner of property proposed to be the future site of the $1 billion medical campus, pleaded for the governor to facilitate the return of his family's land, and land belonging to others in the area, during an oversight hearing Thursday afternoon.

"Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, please accept the intention of the Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite to declare as excess land property condemned ... at and surrounding Eagles Field in Mangilao," Cruz said. "Once declared excess ... consistent with (the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission law), it should be returned to the heirs and the pre-condemnation owners or the ancestral land owners."

He implored the governor to "please do not try to circumvent" the GALC law through a lease of the property.

Cruz was referring to a January 2021 letter from former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite, which discussed the identification of property for the medical campus - Andersen Barrigada Annex I & II, Lots A7a and b. This area contains the property known as Eagles Field.

A July 2020 letter from Braithwaite identified 50 acres out of 310 acres from the Andersen Barrigada Annex site, which was listed as a "potential transfer" to the local government.

In his 2021 letter, Braithwaite told the governor that he was "pleased to now identify the (Department of Defense) parcel for the medical complex, and add it to the list of parcels eligible for return to the territory of Guam."

The parcel was still within the Andersen Barrigada Annex but the acreage was increased from 50 to 102 acres. While often referred to as just Eagles Field, the 102 acres extend well beyond the actual field. There are 48 acres on the Eagles Field side. Across from there is the remaining 54 acres.

This property was still listed as a potential transfer in Braithwaite's 2021 letter with an anticipated transfer date between 2022 and 2026, the same as other properties in his letter.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chairs the legislative committee on land matters, hosted Thursday's oversight hearing. She was not aware of Braithwaite's 2021 letter during an earlier oversight of GALC in April.

It is now known that government officials are seeking a license for the property to perform preliminary assessments and surveys for the construction of the medical campus. That license may arrive in December. From there, if the property is suitable, it appears officials will pursue a lease issuance to GovGuam, based on documents previously provided by Adelup.

This has caused concern among original landowners of the property.

GALC was created to facilitate the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs. In cases where land cannot be returned due to public use, landowners are to be compensated using funds from lease proceeds of non-ancestral lands. However, that has its own issues regarding funding and rules.

Part of the purpose for Thursday's oversight hearing was to discuss the notification of ancestral landowners of the Andersen Barrigada Annex property. Officials with GALC and the Department of Land Management appeared before lawmakers, and were later joined by a few original landowners, such as Cruz.

A significant portion of the hearing was spent trying to hone in on which lots would be affected by the 102 acres identified for the medical campus.

GALC Executive Director John Burch said his agency would normally try to contact ostensible owners, through advertisements, after being notified by DLM that federal properties have been declared excess. GALC does have a contact list but it is old and outdated, so they depend on people to read the advertisements, he said.

In the case of Eagles Field, landowners began contacting GALC following media reports on the property, Burch said.

Terlaje noted that they had talked back in April about the possibility of GALC taking the lead in notifying ancestral landowners of Eagles Field and adjacent properties, because "it was obvious that they had been left out of the process."

Burch said they did not know at the time which properties would be affected by the medical campus project, and by design, GALC is not part of the land transfer process until the land is formally returned from the federal government. The agency is also short staffed, Burch noted.

GALC provided a list of original landowners of the 102 acres to Terlaje's office, but this was not an exhaustive list. A GALC land agent stated that it was only his estimate of where the hospital would be built, as he wasn't provided concrete information of where exactly the 102 acres lies.

Lawmakers proceeded to discuss which lots would be affected by the medical campus project with DLM, moving back and forth between various maps, as not one had both the affected lots and the 102 acres outlined on the same document.

GALC board Chairman Ron Eclavea stated that it was his first time seeing some of the information being presented during the hearing.

"I guess basically because it's still in the process. If we had the information we're seeing here, I think our land agent could have done an overlay and given us preliminary information on the lots," Eclavea said.

The speaker said she hoped that would happen and that original landowners would be notified if their lots are encompassed in the 102 acres.

Toward the conclusion of their discussions on the medical campus property, Elsie Flores, daughter of another original landowner, suggested returning the lands to ancestral owners and then leasing it from those owners, so that they are compensated somehow. She emphasized the need to return these lands while some original owners are still alive.

"I hope the governor is listening," she said.