A planned travel and transport project of very large, heavy, yet fragile power generator parts will begin as early as this week, according to the subcontractor hired by the Guam Power Authority.

The information from Doosan, the firm in charge of the project, was released as a part of official responses to questions posed by The Guam Daily Post to GPA, about a previously announced initiative to move imported parts from the Port Authority of Guam in Piti to the construction site of its new Ukudu power plant in Dededo.

Marine Corps Drive, also known as Route 1, will be used as the primary path between the two locations. The size and scale of the equipment, and machinery used to move it, also means that motorists will be impacted by the weekslong effort.

According to GPA, Doosan, along with its contractors, will handle all logistics and transportation for the Ukudu Power Plant project.

Doosan stated the first set of heavy equipment includes “12 modules for the three heat recovery steam generators.”

These 12 modules are expected to arrive this week with additional heavy cargo, totaling 25 pieces altogether, which will be "arriving through April 2023,” according to Doosan.

Doosan also said it is working with the Department of Public Works for the permits required prior to any heavy cargo transport.

“Since last July, with DPW leading, the logistic company, the contractor and related engineering company have been meeting regularly for review and discussion on transportation plan details,” the response stated.

The project is expected to begin in early November to move the first shipment of heavy cargo. Other remaining heavy cargo will be transported shortly after equipment arrives on island, the last of which is expected in April 2023.

According to Doosan, plans for the equipment transport addressed a number of concerns, and took into consideration the length, width, height and weight of the cargo. The route, and conditions of roads, bridges and utility infrastructure along the way were also considered, the company stated.

The equipment's movement will occur in a 10-12 hour period between evening and dawn. Transport during the nighttime will reduce impact to traffic, Doosan stated.

The northbound side of Route 1 will be used for the transport. No road or lane closures are planned between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the company said in its response.

Limited road closures outside of those hours, however, will occur.

Doosan said the matter was discussed with DPW, which agreed to the closures in order to allow the equipment to safely pass intersections. Lane closures will still ensure that more than one lane remains open, per a DPW request, according to Doosan. Motorists should also expect closures in font of the Ukudu power plant job site.