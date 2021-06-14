Lane striping and roadway marking to start soon, DPW says

Guam residents have long complained of faded lane markers and other signage issues as they traveled along island roadways.

The Department of Public Works has contracted recently with Highway Safety Services, for a maximum amount of $2 million, to perform islandwide lane striping and marking work to address these concerns.

"A notice to proceed has already been given. So they should be out hopefully within the next 30, 45 days," said DPW Director Vince Arriola.

The company is under a two-year contract, which will be paid for with federal funds.

On top of the road-striping contract, Arriola said some road maintenance is being contracted out, mostly along Route 1, while the rest is being addressed by DPW's highway maintenance crew.

Arriola said the department relies heavily on contracted work because the agency lacks manpower.

"DPW has been downsized for the last 15 years. At one point, we had 1,100 people. We're down to 260, and 100 of those are bus drivers. So you do the math and you see the work that's out there and what we have is woefully inadequate," Arriola said.

"We've been able to get some funding through some of this COVID relief funding to bring on board some folks to assist with our maintenance projects. So that's been able to help. But, ... we're basically playing catch-up and being reactionary instead of planning ahead and doing our regular maintenance," he said.

Arriola said DPW also receives assistance from the mayors but is "by and large" short-staffed and facing overwhelming work. He said he believes DPW is looking for a couple more workers.

"It's the same old adage. Everyone keeps saying downsize the government. You can only downsize the government so much because the work still remains. We haven't closed any roads, any bridges, so the maintenance and upkeep still remains, yet the labor force has been reduced. So that kind of math just doesn't work," Arriola said.

Community service

One initiative to address this issue is a service program agreement between DPW and the Judiciary of Guam.

That would involve utilizing individuals sentenced to community service to perform trash pickup, bush cutting and other manual labor depending on their capabilities.

Arriola said this will be a major help for the department. DPW signed the agreement about a month ago but implementation is being finalized.