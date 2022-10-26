A “major” travel and transport project of very large, fragile and heavy parts of a power generator is planned soon, according to Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola.

At a Guam Green Growth steering committee meeting held Oct. 19, Arriola told members and participants that DPW was in talks with the Guam Power Authority regarding the transportation of the generator and generator parts for the power plant site in Ukudu.

“We are in talks and conversations and negotiations with GPA and their counterparts and their consultants. This is for the new power plant in Ukudu. The first shipment of the actual generator and power plant is scheduled to arrive probably within the next 30 days,” Arriola said.

The traverse project location will begin at the Port Authority of Guam, where parts will arrive, and will end at the power plant site in Ukudu in northern Guam.

“They're bringing in special transport vehicles to transport these things. The heaviest weighing piece of equipment, which is the main generator, is set to weigh over 400,000 pounds. The transport vehicle itself is over 300,000 pounds,” Arriola said.

The transportation will take place on Marine Corps Drive. “It's going to go over five bridges and three culverts at a speed of 1 mile an hour. That's the fastest we can get it.”

Arriola added, ”They're bringing in two of those transporters. They're called ‘SPMT’ - self-propelled mobile transport units. We'll take them two at a time. Then, the next day, the two will go back to the port at a speed of three miles an hour.” The trips will be alternating until all equipment is transported.

“We are trying our best to, of course, protect all the government assets to include the roads, underground utilities, the bridges, our traffic signals, medians, things of that nature,” he said.

Arriola called the project “Guam's largest transport project” and said it would take up to 3 weeks to complete.

DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez told The Guam Daily Post the contractor and consultants working on this project are contracted by GPA and not DPW.

“DPW's role is to review and approve the permit they are submitting to move the equipment. Through that process you are ensuring that the assets owned and controlled by DPW are protected and also that proper traffic control is mitigated by the contractor,” Ibanez said.

Joyce Sayama, communications manager at GPA, told the Post GPA’s plan continues to be developed and is unavailable now.

“Once the plan is completed, we’ll be able to share the information with the public,” she said.