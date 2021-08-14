Youth Employment Internship Program students who worked over the summer will have to wait to get paid as the Guam Department of Education has encountered challenges with the last two paychecks for the summer interns.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez issued a statement Friday, informing the youth interns that they should be receiving payment for the fifth week of the program by Aug. 18.

The GDOE program started on June 21 with about 400 interns, some of whom were assigned to the various government of Guam agencies and the private sector, according to the governor's office in a previous press release. The program was scheduled to run through Friday.

The Guam Daily Post received a report that it has been two weeks since the interns were waiting to get paid. Fernandez confirmed that the issues holding up that payment are being addressed.

“Unfortunately, at this time, there are still a few agencies that have pending documents for some of their interns,” Fernandez said. Interns with missing deliverables and or documents, including the final project requirements will either not get paid or get deductions, he said.

Interns will also see a delay in receiving payment for the sixth week of the program.

“Regarding payments for Week 6, during a random audit of Weeks 1 through 4, there were numerous discrepancies and errors discovered within the deliverables that need to be addressed before final payment to the interns can be made,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the measures were being taken in the interest of being vigilant in protecting the integrity of the project and ensuring payments are justified.

The interns are being paid with federal government-provided American Rescue Plan funds, and, coupled with GDOE’s high-risk designation they must ensure compliance with the rules and regulations of the project, the department and the grant.

“To address this, the GDOE project staff and the Federal Programs Division continue to conduct a complete review of all intern deliverables for Weeks 1 through 4 to ensure their completeness and accuracy,” Fernandez said

The review will take a few days to complete, pending any additional discrepancies. And once the review is complete the outcome will be forwarded to the business office for final payment.

"Please keep in mind, however, that based on the outcome of the audit, any errors or discrepancies in the deliverables from previous weeks may result in an adjustment to interns’ final payment for Week 6,” Fernandez said.

Payment for the sixth week should be available no later than Aug. 24, according to GDOE.

The superintendent asked the youth interns for their patience and understanding as they address the matter.