Last chance to file new PUA claims tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last chance for pandemic-impacted workers to file a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim if they are eligible but have not yet filed any claim, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

"Oct. 6th is the last day for anyone to file a new PUA," he said. "By Oct. 7, they can no longer do that."

The deadline has been adjusted - it was originally set for Oct. 4.

The Guam Department of Labor has sufficient funding to cover new and remaining PUA claims, Dell'Isola said.

GDOL has so far processed and paid out more than $805 million in direct benefits to workers, excluding administrative costs, out of $1.065 billion in authorized federal funding for the program.

The number of remaining PUA claimants is now at 1,722, down from 30,000 at the program's peak in 2020.

Overall, the federally funded PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefited 30,795 claimants who were laid off, furloughed or had their work hours reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These were among expected topics in a legislative informational hearing on GDOL and PUA scheduled for Monday, but this hearing was moved to a later date because of the ongoing legislative session.

"I want to reassure the public that everybody who’s supposed to be paid will get paid even after the site is turned off. We will continue to process, fix, appeal, adjudicate all claims until pretty much everybody’s done," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

But while most claimants' concerns have already been addressed, there are still some including Jaylee Sellem, 40, who are still trying to find out whether they can still be paid for certain weeks of claims.

Sellem said she's been calling PUA and GDOL, but her calls have never been answered.

"Please help me," she said, adding that she has not received emails either.

What she wants to find out is a clear answer from GDOL whether she can still file PUA claims for a certain amount of time and how much.

End of online filing

Another important date to note, Dell'Isola said, is Oct. 27.

"Those who have claims and already are still trying to file their weeks, they have until the 27th and then we shut down the online claim filing process to the public," he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

People can still go into hireguam.com to look at their PUA claims, but they can no longer make any changes or corrections to their claims.

"Let's say they have a problem that needs to be adjudicated or needs fixing, they can look at the claim on their dashboard to see if it's fixed or not, so they know if the next batch they are gonna be paid. But they can’t go in to make any correction or changes or anything after the 27th," the Labor director said.

After that date, GDOL would be the one to get into a claimant's account and fix any issues.

"When you got a problem and we have to fix it, we have to go into your claim and basically file the weeks for you that have been corrected," he said.

PUA appeals and waiver requests involving overpayments are ongoing.

Reminder notices sent

Over the past days, some PUA claimants received a notice from GDOL, reminding them to upload documents such as their ID or employment separation if they applied for PUA before Jan. 31, 2021 and received a payment on or after Dec. 27, 2020.

Dell'Isola said this notice is just a "reminder," and "most claimants are not affected by it."

That's because more than 95% of PUA claimants have complied with the requirement of submitting their IDs and employer separation notices, he said.

"It's more of housekeeping to remind claimants of the requirements in case they haven't (submitted them)," he said.

PUA has been an important lifeline for more than 30,000 workers, along with their families, keeping them from hunger, homelessness and more financial problems.

The last PUA eligibility week ended on Sept. 4, but GDOL continues to process claims.

The number of Guam residents who were still claiming PUA as of Sept. 28 was 1,722, based on data from Dell'Isola. The latest biweekly claims amounted to $3.1 million, which should reach the claimants this week.

At the PUA program's peak, the biweekly claims reached more than $20 million.

GDOL officials said, for more information or questions about PUA: