The clock is ticking for individuals residing at the encampment across the Micronesia Mall, which is the initial target for the Homeless Relocation Initiative announced by the attorney general and other officials last week.

People using the encampment had been given legal notice to vacate the area within five days, which ends today.

These notices also contain contact information for various offices and services that assist homeless individuals.

The relocation initiative is intended to identify and relocate homeless individuals and to grant them assistance. AG Douglas Moylan has said that a successful operation would be if the encampment were vacated by the time officials visit the site.

“The occupants had been given information on who they could contact last week when our investigators went to the sites to provide legal notice of the impending operation. Hopefully, they started to make contact with the organizations we provided to them,” Moylan said Monday.

After today, the plan is to assemble a team at the Dededo farmers market to provide wraparound services and find proper placement for whoever may be left at the encampment.

The exact date for this has not been released for operational security, but Moylan said services will be made available by the government, and nonprofit and private organizations that can assist are in the process of being invited.

Moylan has already sent letters to the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Community College and Guam Contractors Association to see if they can, in their own ways, help the homeless individuals find employment.