Today is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 general election, a voting season like no other as the island continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Some 16% or about 8,750-plus of Guam's 55,542 total registered voters have already made their voices heard as of Wednesday night through homebound, curbside and in-office absentee voting.

The total voter registration of 55,542 is as of Oct. 15, an increase by 197 voters from 55,345 as of Sept. 30.

To register to vote, here's what a person needs to do:

• Bring a validly issued identification. It could be an expired ID, but it has to be government-issued such as a Guam I.D., driver's license or U.S. passport.

• Go to the Guam Election Commission office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

• Make sure to be there before 6 p.m. today.

• One must be a U.S. citizen.

• One must be at least 18 years old.

• For more information, call GEC at 477-9791.

"People ask: If they are 17 now and will be 18 by Nov. 3, can they still (register to) vote? Yes," Pangelinan told mayors at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center.

Pangelinan also told mayors that in every election season, GEC receives a confidential list from the Superior Court of persons that the court deems not competent or not allowed to vote.

This pandemic affects everyone, from the young to the elderly, Pangelinan said.

"Maybe this COVID-19 pandemic will give the young adults time to get involved if they're not involved yet," Pangelinan said.

Guam historical data shows most of those who cast their votes every election are those above 50 years old.

Register and vote at the same time

Those who register to vote today can also vote right away, Pangelinan said.

This saves time and other resources for both the voter and GEC, she said.

Early voting closes Oct. 30 at the GEC office. GEC urges those who want to vote early to call 477-9791 for an appointment.

After that, people would have to wait for Election Day on Nov. 3 to cast their vote, along with thousand of others.

Choosing leaders

Anyone registered gets to vote for their village mayor, vice mayor, senators, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, public auditor, and members of the boards that oversee public education and utilities, according to GEC.

Without registering to vote, residents also won't be able to have a say whether three judges and one justice should be retained. Up for a retention vote are:

• Chief Justice Philip Carbullido

• Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III

• Judge Arthur Barcinas

• Judge Maria Cenzon

There's also a nonbinding presidential straw poll among President Donald Trump of the Republican Party, former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party and other candidates.

Public Law 35-96, which canceled the 2020 primary races, expanded the in-office early voting so that people can still exercise their right to vote without having to be in large crowds on Nov. 3, and avoid the further spread of COVID-19.

AG: 2-hour leave to vote

The Office of the Attorney General on Thursday reminded the public that Guam law allows public and private sector employees up to two hours of leave for in-office absentee and curbside voting, as well as voting on Election Day.

In a statement, the OAG said employees must get evidence from the Guam Election Commission that they voted during the hours of their absence to provide to their employer.

"Employers found denying their employees two hours of leave to vote or penalizing employees for taking leave in order to vote may be subject to a fine," the statement said.

The OAG said suspected violations should be reported to the Guam Department of Labor at 300-4545 or 4544.