Last defendant in group rape case testifies

Vianney Hosei was celebrating with a few friends one night in 2018.

He and two others, also 18, had graduated from George Washington High School. He had enlisted in the Navy and one of his friends was heading to the Army's boot camp.

But their party turned out to be the night that would turn their lives and those of their families upside down.

Hosei, 18 at the time, and two other 18-year-olds were accused of raping a girl at the party. The girl was 16.

And there was a video of the event, which one of their friends shared on social media.

The other defendants in the case have entered plea deals, leaving Hosei the only defendant left to stand trial.

The victim testified the day prior.

On Friday, it was Hosei's turn to testify. His path to becoming a Navy sailor has been cut short by the rape accusation.

Hosei told the jury his version of events.

It was 10 p.m., he said. Hosei, Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit were in Borja's house in Mangilao.

They were drinking alcohol, joking around and having a good time, Hosei said.

Piyelit volunteered to bring a girl, Hosei said, and three people from the party picked her up.

Hosei stayed back. He said he didn't meet the girl until she arrived at the drink-out.

He testified he believed the victim was of age.

"I asked her how old she was. She said she was 18. I believed her because I do that with everyone. I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. She had no reason to lie about that," said Hosei.

He said the victim and Piyelit snuck off to the front of the house, and Piyelit returned, bragging about having sex.

Hosei alleged that the victim was flirtatious with him. He said she was pressing up against him earlier in the evening.

"She looked back at me and smiled," said Hosei.

He alleged the victim behaved similarly with his co-defendants.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio said, "Do you remember Dwayne Piyelit saying 'he feels like a rapist?'"

Hosei said, "No." He pointed out that he couldn't independently recollect but does remember the statement from the video.

Hosei called the incident spontaneous.

He said the group sex was consensual. He said he didn't know their acts were captured on video.

He said when he saw the video, he told Piyelit to delete it. He was concerned about underage drinking and didn't want a sex tape of him publicized.

The descriptions of the events that occurred in the video were graphic. Hosei explained that the acts and vulgar language used were behaviors they had seen in pornographic videos.

Legal counsel referred to the video, which was not shown in public, in an attempt to establish whether the victim was coherent during the acts.

Hosei said he believed she was an active participant.

Tenorio argued the victim did not give verbal consent.

"The consent came from our initial sexual contact. It wasn't necessarily the flirting," Hosei said.

Hosei's attorney, alternate public defender Peter Santos, asked questions to clarify some of Hosei's statements.

Santos said, "let's talk about that comment, 'I feel like a rapist.' Can that be interpreted in different ways?"

Hosei answered yes. The defendant also indicated that interpretations could be humorous and criminal.

Hosei said, "it was in a way humorous. I mean, we all have our sense of humor. It may not be the most tasteful sense of humor, but it is our sense of humor nonetheless."

Santos clarified that it was a dark, crass sense of humor.

Hosei told the court that he was off island when he found out police were looking for him. He returned to Guam because he wanted to face the allegations, he said.

He said he couldn't plead guilty.

"It would go against my conscience to plead guilty to something I'm not," said Hosei.

Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte denied a motion for acquittal. She said there is enough evidence along with witness testimony for the jury to reach a verdict.

The jury will begin deliberations on Monday.

Joleen Rankin, 18, at the time, who shared the video of the sexual acts on social media, pleaded guilty to a charge of dissemination of child pornography. Borja and Piyelit entered plea deals on third-degree criminal sexual assault charges.