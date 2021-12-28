The remaining defendant charged in connection with a drug raid in Mongmong last year is set to admit to the allegations filed against him the Superior Court of Guam.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 32, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday.

He was set to admit to the charges, but the court delayed the hearing to allow him time to take a drug test before the court accepts his guilty plea.

Details of his plea agreement have not yet been made public.

Chandler is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 14, 2022.

Co-defendants Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, Pierson Key Cruz, 27, Uriah Cruz Kuper, 22, have since pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The three were spared from having to serve additional prison time.

In July 2020, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside his bedroom at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powdery substance, court documents state.

Chandler allegedly admitted to smoking meth and consuming a “quarter bar of Alprazolam." He denied owning the illicit drugs in his room.

Cruz, Kuper and Rosal also admitted to police that they smoked meth, the prosecution alleged in documents.