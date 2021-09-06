Last Guam National Guard charter member retires

RETIREMENT: The last serving charter member of the Guam National Guard has retired, marking the end of an era. In January 1982, Master Sgt. Rosemarie Elliott joined the Guam National Guard as a recruiter a few months after the organization was officially established. Elliott, acting command sergeant major Guam Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, retired on Aug. 23. Courtesy Guam National Guard

 Mark Scott/GUNG
