An old warehouse stands at the ocean side of the Port Authority of Guam yard, its outer shell worn down by the elements. In its heyday, the facility would have been teeming with fishing activity. Today, the longline fishing vessels that once fed a multimillion-dollar tuna transshipment industry are long gone.

What remains is a stack of empty boxes locked behind steel warehouse bay doors. The bay floor is filthy. A collage of debris has been swept to one side, topped with wooden pallets and other junk. Two small cranes used to discharge tuna from fishing vessels still sit parked inside. A blast freezer, used for rapid cold storage, sits empty in the middle of the bay, its dark maw radiating a damp coldness.

Lotus Pacifica Trading Inc., the tenant that once occupied the warehouse bay, terminated its lease with the Port at the end of December. The last operation took place Dec. 28, 2020. Lotus had been the last longline fishing company at the port.

But even before its departure, the industry had declined significantly from the boom of the 1990s. If the industry had been teetering on the brink of survival, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the final blow.

Guam went from fewer than a dozen longline fishing vessels in the mid-1980s to more than 300 vessels making over 1,000 port calls annually by the mid-1990s. These were largely foreign-flagged ships. Vessels would have agents at the port, who facilitated entry, departure, customs procedures and other activities.

Catches mainly consisting of bigeye and yellowfin tuna fished in the waters of the Federated States of Micronesia and other island neighbors were offloaded and graded on Guam, either destined for sashimi markets in Japan, or distributed elsewhere – including the local market – if the grade wasn't high enough.

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council reported in 1999 that the value of the fish transshipped from Guam in 1996 was estimated to be more than $94 million. A lucrative related activity was the resupply and repair of fishing fleets. The report stated that $68 million in fleet expenditures were made on Guam in 1998.

But the late 1990s also began to see fewer longline fishing vessels porting on Guam. The island saw a bump in activity entering the 2000s, only to see that activity decline again as the years wore on.

United Fisheries Corp. used to purchase fish rejected for the Japanese market, the bulk of which was frozen whole and exported. Rejected fish that were still of a high enough quality were processed for the local market, according to Frank Schacher, who for 20 years has served as general manager for the now dormant company.

United Fisheries stopped exporting at the end of 2018 and focused on processing the high-grade fish for the local market. But that, too, stopped by the end of 2019.

"There just wasn't enough fish coming in anymore cause there wasn't enough vessels coming in," Schacher said.

There were fewer than 10 boats offloading on Guam by the time the pandemic hit the island, he said.

The first major reduction to the industry was the exodus of Taiwanese vessels around the time of the administration of Gov. Joseph Ada, according to Schacher. That was followed by fewer and fewer Japanese vessels due to stricter federal regulations following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he said.

"They just kept going down and down until COVID finally killed off the industry," Schacher said.

The warehouse at the Port Authority yard, of which Lotus occupied a small portion along with a distributor company, was preserved as the fishing facility in the Port master plan, according to Glenn Nelson, operations manager at the Port Authority.

"I came here in 2002 and even then, there were like 23 companies. I mean this place was just hustling and bustling," Nelson said as he moved about the warehouse facility, which would otherwise be silent if not for the rumbling of other port activities.

Spaces once leased for fishing operations have been converted to fit the needs of the Port Authority, including a safety office and an area for stevedore rigging operations. The largest tenant now is involved in fiber-optic cables, Nelson said.

Prior to the pandemic, there was some talk about more Japanese vessels possibly coming to Guam due to the profits seen by those already here, according to Schacher.

Part of the reason that United Fisheries saw fewer fish for its operations is because tuna schools started moving closer to Guam, Schacher said.

That meant fishing trips were shorter and the quality of the fish higher by the time vessels ported on Guam. But that also meant less rejected fish to do business with. That issue was compounded by having only a few vessels in operation.

"It was nice for (the longliners) the last few years because they were able to take short trips out and be able to take two trips a month rather than one trip a month, and be able to show a good return on their investment," Schacher said. "At that point we were looking at potentially – there was talk of more Japanese vessels, seeing the profits that the boats were making, getting their FSM licenses and venturing back over here. But then COVID hit and kind of shut everything down."

Schacher isn't very confident the industry will bounce back, he said.

"The natural resources are there, they're available, but I don't see the political will," Schacher said. "You're going to need the Japanese boats to come back and the only way that's going to happen is if the government of Guam requests the assistance of the United States government in having some kind of negotiations with the Japanese government to convince some of their fishing vessels to return to Guam. And it has to be financially viable and rewarding for them."