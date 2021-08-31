The last serving charter members of the Guam National Guard has retired, marking the end of an era.

In January 1982, Master Sgt. Rosemarie Elliott joined the Guam National Guard as a recruiter, a few months after the organization was officially established.

On Dec. 24, 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed Public Law 96-600, establishing the Guam National Guard. On July 21, 1981, the Guam National Guard's command headquarters was officially established with 32 original charter members. At the time, it was a fledgling military unit with fewer than 100 members housed in a few buildings on what would later become Fort Juan Muna.

“The Guard did not yet have the capacity to fulfill its mission to serve the island, let alone the nation at large,” Elliott said in her retirement address. “Today, we have grown over 10 times that size, and have expanded to have our own Readiness Centers that we are in today. Heck, we even have our own gas station and Shopette. As an original charter member, I am humbled to witness how far we’ve come. And we are strong.”

Elliott credits her recruiting teams in reaching the Guard’s growth milestones.

“I have seen commanders come and go, having worked with 12 different recruiting commanders, with different styles of leadership. But we all had the same goal in mind – growing the Guard,” Elliott said.

The Guam Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion has excelled among the 54 states and territories of the National Guard. There were many years Guam placed number one in retention, number one in recruit sustainment programs, and even won the Chief’s Recruiter Award for Top Recruiter in 2010.

“Recruiting is one of the most stressful, but rewarding jobs. I’ve enjoyed watching men and women build a career to improve the lives of their families. And I hope the team of recruiters and staff will always recognize how rewarding it feels to build a stable, resilient, and powerful Guam National Guard for many generations to follow,” Elliott said.

Elliott closed her speech with more praise for her team, and some insight on what she’s learned in nearly three decades of service.

“I want to personally thank the entire recruiting and retention battalion. You are an elite group of Soldiers who I hope will follow in my footsteps, and continue the legacy I leave behind. Reflecting on my career, I see myself as a ship builder. No, not the kind of ship my husband wants. I have built relationships, friendships, leadership, and self-ownership. These ships will last forever, and will remain in my heart as long as I am alive.”